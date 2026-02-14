Munich Security Conference: Amnesty International Warns Trump and Netanyahu’s Attacks on International Law Undermine Global Security

Original article: Conferencia de Múnich: Amnistía advierte de que los ataques de Trump y Netanyahu contra el derecho internacional socavan la seguridad global

Munich Security Conference: Amnesty International’s Secretary General Warns Attacks on International Law Undermine Global Security

The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, is attending the Munich Security Conference from February 13th to 15th.

«It is now clear that 2026 will pose significant challenges to global security. The aggressive actions against Venezuela by the Trump administration and its ongoing military threats against Colombia, Greenland, Iran, and Mexico reveal a reliance on the law of the jungle in foreign policy and a total disregard for international law. At the same time, Israel continues to refuse to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people in the occupied Gaza Strip despite the supposed ceasefire, and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is marking its fifth year with no end in sight to the illegitimate attacks on Ukrainian civilians,» stated Agnès Callamard.

World leaders must prepare and seize forums like the Munich Security Conference as opportunities to collectively resist attacks on international law that threaten everyone. Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International

«This is not the time for states to mimic, appease, or capitulate to bullies. The military aggressions and economic harassment by certain states, combined with the complicity and cowardice of many, have brought the multilateral order based on rules to its knees. But this does not mean it was or is an illusion. And it certainly does not mean we should abandon the principles that support it. The safety of billions of people worldwide depends on our reaffirmation of post-World War II spirit and the strengthening of international law and human rights safeguards. This means, for example, reforming veto rules and UN Security Council membership, protecting bodies like the International Criminal Court, and reassessing the international legal system to serve its purpose in today’s tumultuous world.

World leaders must prepare and harness forums like the Munich Security Conference as opportunities to chart a collective resistance against attacks on international law that endanger everyone. We must stop bullies. Humanity must prevail.»

About the Munich Security Conference

Hundreds of decision-makers and opinion leaders from around the globe convene to discuss security policy challenges at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, taking place from February 13th to 15th.

Within this framework, key topics promoted by Amnesty International include: