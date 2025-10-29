Municipal Health Clinics Strike: 90% Participation on Day One as $1,000 Increase for 2026 is Demanded

Original article: Paro de consultorios municipales: 90% adhiere en día 1 y exigen $1.000 por inscrito para 2026

On its first day, the strike by municipal health clinics—scheduled to last until October 30—recorded a remarkable 90% participation in response to the government’s decision to freeze the budget for primary care.

This year marks the second consecutive year that the per capita funding, which is the amount allocated by the government to municipalities for each registered user in primary care, has remained frozen. The current funding stands at $11,798, while health workers are demanding an increase of $1,000 for 2026.

Gabriela Flores, president of the National Confederation of Municipal Health Workers (Confusam), stated that this government decision is reflected in the per capita funding for 2026, «whose increase will be the lowest in 16 years, and the budget allocated for primary health care will also be the lowest since Gabriel Boric’s government, which promised to enhance municipal health services.»

Due to this situation, municipal health workers are insisting on adding $1,000 to the per capita funding for 2026 to ensure the continuation of current services available to users in the country’s clinic network.

Flores warned that if the funding is not increased, «there will be layoffs, restrictions on medical hours and professionals, and a shortage of basic supplies.»

She pointed out that «budgetary restrictions have already begun, as the government has left the More Autonomous Elderly Program (Más AMA) without funding for 2026.»

Más AMA aims to prolong the autonomy of the elderly and promote healthy behaviors within their lives and development.

The union leader described the decision to withdraw funding as «a serious mistake,» emphasizing «the tremendous impact it has had.»

“Over one and a half million people have benefited in the ten years of its existence,” she underscored, according to a press statement from Confusam.

Municipal Clinics Strike and March in Valparaíso

A nationwide strike is set to continue this Wednesday, alongside a major march in Valparaíso.

“On Thursday, we will evaluate the continuation of this mobilization. We are only asking for an increase of $1,000 in the per capita funding, for it not to be frozen for a second consecutive year, and for the programs that benefit the community to remain, especially the More Autonomous Elderly Program,” she affirmed.

Con el 90% de adhesión partió el #ParoNacional d la #AtenciónPrimaria (28,29 y 30 d octubre).

However, the organization’s president made it clear that «ethical shifts will be maintained for emergencies, medication deliveries, and patient transport in all facilities that require it,» highlighting that «this strike is not against the users; on the contrary, we are fighting for better primary health care for everyone.»