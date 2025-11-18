Original article: Cuenta municipal de Independencia difundió publicaciones en apoyo a Matthei

Municipality of Independencia Faces Backlash for Posting Support for Candidate Evelyn Matthei

The Municipality of Independencia has found itself in hot water after its official account on social media platform X began reposting supportive content for presidential candidate Evelyn Matthei, including calls to attend her campaign closing event. Although the posts were swiftly deleted, the municipality blamed the incident on an «administrative error» and confirmed that an internal investigation is underway to clarify responsibility.

The now-deleted posts featured messages such as:

“Post-debate conclusion. Evelyn Matthei 1,000,000 jobs, income gradually increased to 700,000, raise PGU every year. Health improvements with Paris and Daza are a luxury in Latin America, criminals and drug lords to jail or the cemetery. Close the borders, end immigration.”

Additionally, the municipality’s account shared invitations to Matthei’s campaign closing event held on Thursday the 13th at the Estadio Santa Laura USEK, located in the community of Independencia. Some of these posts stated:

“Tomorrow Thursday, at the Estadio Santa Laura, in the Colossus of Independencia, at 7:30 PM, everyone is invited to the campaign closing of #EvelynPresidenta, because great political leaders do it big. If Evelyn Matthei wins, we all win. Vote for hope. Vote 7.”

It is crucial to remember that municipalities are not allowed to engage in political campaigning, as legislation prohibits state administration bodies from conducting electoral propaganda.

The Municipality of Independencia stated that a «administrative error» was responsible for the improper promotions that surfaced on their account, which had no connection with the municipality’s functions.

They further clarified, “These actions do not represent the position, opinion, or editorial line of the Municipality of Independencia, as official channels are strictly intended to report on community management and the services provided to our residents.”

Furthermore, they indicated that once aware of the situation, the content was removed and internal protocols were activated to commence an internal investigation to determine accountability and implement necessary disciplinary measures.