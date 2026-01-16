Museum of Memory in Chile Awarded the King of Spain Human Rights Prize

Original article: Otorgan Premio de Derechos Humanos Rey de España al Museo de la Memoria de Chile

As it approaches its 16th anniversary, the Memory and Human Rights Museum of Chile has been honored with the prestigious King of Spain Human Rights Prize.

This award is given by the Ombudsman and the University of Alcalá de Henares in Madrid, positioning the Museum as a key institution for the defense, promotion, and education of human rights across Ibero-America.

The King of Spain Human Rights Prize recognizes public and private entities in Spain, Portugal, and Ibero-American countries for their commitment to human rights, democratic values, and initiatives aimed at research and implementation of these principles.

This year, the jury evaluated a total of 57 nominations from 14 countries.

This time, special attention was given to the «vast memory work» carried out by the Museum since its establishment in 2010, highlighting it as a vital guarantee for the future of democracy and human rights.

Furthermore, the jury emphasized the role of the MMDH in the historic context of the Southern Cone, noting that this recognition «aims to serve as a tool and a guarantee without setbacks for democracy and human rights in Chile and worldwide.»

María Fernanda García, the executive director of the Memory and Human Rights Museum, remarked that the award «represents a great honor and fundamental support for the work that the Museum has carried out over its 16 years, reflecting the commitment of a dedicated team to the defense and promotion of human rights.»

«It is especially meaningful that our efforts in education and memory with new generations are recognized, as it is a central aspect of our work, designed to contribute to building a just future that respects human dignity,» stated the director.

Memory and Human Rights Museum

Following the end of the dictatorship and the recovery of democracy, Chile began a process aimed at establishing the truth, recognizing and repairing victims, pursuing justice, and building collective memory.

In this context, the Memory and Human Rights Museum serves as a moral reparation project that honors victims and fosters reflection that transcends the past, oriented towards new generations and the strengthening of a culture of unwavering respect for life and human dignity.

The MMDH’s collection includes oral and written testimonies, legal documents, letters, narratives, press materials, audiovisual and radio content, feature films, historical archives, and documentary photographs.

Through its educational efforts and engagements with communities, researchers, teachers, and students, the Museum actively promotes human rights as a daily civic practice, integrating art, research, education, and technology.

The Memory and Human Rights Museum is open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM).

