Original article: Plan Nacional de Búsqueda: Restos de al menos 30 desaparecidos, incluyendo un niño de 11 años, estarían sepultados en antiguo vertedero de Macul

National Search Plan Reveals Remains of At Least 30 Missing Persons, Including an 11-Year-Old Boy, Buried at Old Macul Landfill

A report from the investigative media outlet Ciper Chile has disclosed that two weeks ago, the National Search Plan sent a document to Judge Paola Plaza, informing her of a location where several victims of the 1973 military coup may have been buried.

This site is an old landfill located in Macul (Metropolitan Region), and according to the Ciper report, the information presented «is based on testimonials from retired police officers, civilian witnesses, and records from other concluded judicial cases.»

The report further notes that the victims are believed to have been buried between September 1973 and early 1974 in this area, which at that time belonged to the Ñuñoa Municipality and was used as a landfill.

Additionally, the information outlines some individuals who may be present in this area: three members of the GAP (the personal security team of President Allende), one communist militant, three Uruguayan citizens, one Brazilian, an 11-year-old boy, and other victims without political affiliation. In total, there could be at least 30 victims of the military dictatorship.

According to Ciper’s report, the document also includes a technical proposal for excavation, which should be executed by the Ministry of Public Works (MOP). Read the full report HERE.

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