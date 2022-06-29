NATO, what you may not know before the summit in Madrid

Madrid (Spain) will host, from this Tuesday, the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), one of the most important events in world geopolitics.

Those responsible for most of the latest humanitarian tragedies and, also, for the great looting that has occurred, both in the countries that are part of such a gloomy organization and in those that become the object of their interest will converge in the same building, explains Luis Gonzalo Segura, former lieutenant of the Spanish Army.

Death and looting are, in fact, the most important consequences of NATO’s actions in its last decades, especially since during the 1990s the aforementioned organization decided not to dissolve, for which a reconversion was necessary as has rarely happened in history.

The European ‘turn around’ in NATO

Despite this unquestionable reality, which includes the high economic cost of NATO for the European countries and the ‘vampirized’ countries; the multiple problems that it has generated —and continues to generate— in almost the entire planet, whether in countries that are part of the organization or not; or the barbarities it has perpetrated; European leaders seem unwilling to sever the link with the United States. A position that contrasts sharply with that held by European leaders in the middle of the last century.

The ‘turn around’ in this question has been radical, because, in general, European countries feared that the United States would not leave the continent after World War II, due to the loss of sovereignty that this caused, and only the presence of a large soviet contingent less than two hundred kilometers from its borders —in the case of France—, made them give up and go home.

On the contrary, at present, the North American military is comfortably installed in Europe —about 70,000 soldiers on a regular basis, more than 100,000—, even though the Soviets no longer exist, the Russians are thousands of kilometers from the main European powers. and not only do they not represent a threat, but, without the American presence, they could well have formed an alliance.

In fact, the same Germany that today considers it dangerous to depend on Russia for energy and prefers dependence on countries in the Middle East or North Africa, only forty years ago, at the beginning of the 1980s, was the one that refused to comply with orders to cut off trade relations, including the flow of energy, with the Soviet Union. Seeing is believing: Putin’s Russia is worse in the eyes of the West than Brezhnev’s or Andropov’s Soviet Union—if you read Ronald Reagan’s outbursts in the early 1980s, you’ll largely understand how amazing that is.

The ‘war on terror’

Beyond the profound shift, without a doubt, one of the greatest crimes of NATO and the countries that comprise it, has been the so-called ‘war on terror’. A war that has provoked several invasions and catastrophic consequences: it is estimated that, between Iraq and Afghanistan alone, between one and three million people died, between 8 and 10 billion dollars were spent, 35 million people were displaced and the result could not have been more disastrous: the birth of the Islamic State in Iraq and the reconquest of the Taliban in Afghanistan. No country or supranational organization has caused a greater humanitarian catastrophe in recent decades than the United States and NATO. It is not an opinion, it is an unquestionable fact.

Yugoslavia, Libya and the victims of NATO

But NATO is not only under question because of the war on terror, its actions in Libya and Yugoslavia demonstrate the real nature of this organization, quite contrary to what many defend and falsely repeat: that NATO is a defensive organization. A defensive organization that could be asked why it «defended» Yugoslavia or Libya and what countries had invaded them.

It was the current president of the United States who in a video stated that he suggested bombing Belgrade ,before this bombing took place. Finally, between March and June 1999, NATO bombs and missiles caused 2,500 deaths, including 89 children. Operation Allied Force they called it.

An operation that could take place thanks to the strategic concepts of 1991 and 1999 in which the meaning of NATO changes and actions called ‘non-Article 5’ are included. In other words, it is no longer necessary for a NATO member country to be attacked for it to intervene.

Massive bombing of civilians

One of the most terrifying acts of recent decades concerns the US bombing of the civilian population — let us not forget that the United States is the leader of NATO. According to a report by the organization Airwars, since 9/11, between 22,000 and 48,000 civilians have died in almost 100,000 US air strikes.

Weapons for the biggest humanitarian catastrophe on the planet

In case the figures presented are not in themselves a horror, the truth is that NATO countries not only perpetrate massacres, but also profit from them. Thus, since the war in Yemen began, eight years ago, the member countries of this organization have supplied 98% of the weapons that Saudi Arabia has acquired. Meanwhile, more than 377,000 Yemenis have died, of them more than 125,000 under the age of five, and millions of Yemenis suffer from poverty and hunger or have been displaced. A profit that has benefited, above all, the all-powerful North American military industry, which in 2021 accounts for 39% of arms exports.

The imperial tax

For the US military industry to be sustained, wars and countries that pay for them are needed. This is the case of European countries, which the United States has been forcing for decades to increase military spending. First to reach 2% of GDP and, once this goal has been achieved, increase to 4%.

In the case of Spain, for example, the military budget will double in this decade, going from more than 10,000 million official euros to more than 24,000 million — even though unofficially Spain already spends 22,000 million, which means that real spending could suppose almost 50,000 million euros per year—.

And it is not an isolated case, but the rest of Europe follows the same path. Another example of this trend would be Germany, which has pledged €100 billion to modernize its armed forces, in addition to increasing military spending. Meanwhile, some twenty million European children suffer from some form of poverty, in some cases extreme.

NATO: armed, extractive and bloodthirsty military organization

In short, NATO is an armed, extractive and bloodthirsty military organization led by the United States. Millions of deaths and millions of euros prove it, although millions of people are unaware of it.

For this reason, the NATO meeting in Madrid will surely be one of the most sinister that can be held today. So much so, that we could hardly organize a meeting of criminals with more people killed, more loot obtained and more destruction caused. And this while the media present them as benefactors.