New Developments in the Chuñil Case: Two Arrested for Threats Against Prosecutor

The Valdivia Guarantee Court has ordered preventive detention for Oriana Segovia Casas and her son, Víctor Ortega Segovia. This arrest is part of the investigation into threats made against prosecutor Jaime Calfil, one of the public prosecutors involved in the case of the disappearance of Julia Chuñil, an activist who went missing on November 8 of last year. Julia Chuñil’s family has requested the removal of the prosecution team currently handling the investigation, which includes prosecutor Calfil.

The mother and son were detained during a police operation at their home on Thursday, October 30. At the scene, Carabineros reportedly found homemade weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices.

Both detainees were placed in preventive custody for crimes related to the control of weapons and explosives, including the possession of ammunition, firearms, and materials intended for the production of explosive devices.

Specifically, two homemade shotguns, a pistol, a revolver, and chemical elements that could be explosives were discovered at the mother’s residence. These findings will be analyzed by a specialized team from the Police Investigations who have arrived in the Los Ríos Region to identify their composition and assess the level of risk.

This new line of investigation emerges following alleged threats directed at prosecutor Jaime Calfil during a protest held in October of this year, where banners and placards containing messages against the prosecutor were displayed.

Milibor Bugueño, the chief prosecutor of the High Complexity Prosecutor’s Office of the Metropolitan South, stated that both detainees will face charges of making threats, but other charges may also be considered depending on the results of the forensic examinations.

On Friday, October 31, both detainees underwent detention control and formal charges at the Valdivia Guarantee Court. Meanwhile, the prosecution is assessing new inquiries to clarify whether the alleged explosive devices could be linked to other actions or threats related to the case.