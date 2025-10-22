New Drug Scandal Erupts in Milei’s Party: U.S. Court Records Link Congresswoman to Cocaine Case

Original article: Estalla nuevo escándalo narco en partido de Milei: registros judiciales de EE.UU. ubican a diputada en causa por cocaína

A new case of alleged connections to drug trafficking is shaking up La Libertad Avanza (LLA), the political party of Argentine President Javier Milei. This time, the spotlight is on parliamentarian and senatorial candidate for Río Negro province, Lorena Villaverde, after it was revealed that she has a criminal record and is banned from entering the United States due to drug trafficking.

This fresh scandal comes just weeks after fellow legislator José Luis Espert had to withdraw his candidacy for the upcoming legislative elections on October 26, due to his involvement in a so-called «narco-scandal.»

The former party leader of LLA in Buenos Aires province allegedly received $200,000 from Fred Machado, a fugitive businessman in the U.S. for drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering.

In light of the scandal, Espert has been formally charged in Argentina for money laundering linked to drug trafficking.

Arrest in Miami and Entry Ban to the U.S.

According to various news reports and official U.S. court documents, Lorena Villaverde was arrested in Miami in 2002, accused of purchasing one kilogram of cocaine for $17,000. As a result of this incident, she is prohibited from entering the United States.

In response to initial reports, the senatorial candidate vehemently denied the allegations. In an attempt to prove her innocence, she underwent a rhinoscopy— a test to detect traces of drug use— despite the accusations against her being related to drug trafficking.

When asked about the issue, Villaverde claimed the information was a «dirty campaign against her.»

Connections to the «Narco-Scandal»

The congresswoman is not alone in the spotlight, as her close ties to Claudio Ciccarelli, a cousin and alleged frontman for Federico «Fred» Machado—currently imprisoned for drug trafficking—have been identified. Ciccarelli is believed to have transferred the $200,000 to José Luis Espert.

This revelation forms a web of connections that frequently implicates the libertarian space.

The situation for Villaverde has worsened, mirroring Espert’s case, as official U.S. court documents have disproven her account, confirming her involvement in the cocaine case.

Threat to the Press and Calls for Resignation

Last Friday, journalist Nicolás Wiñazki delved deeper into the investigation and revealed a message he received from Villaverde herself. The text read: «May God bless you and return double for what you do in health for yourself and your family,» which the journalist termed «a threat,» adding a new level of severity to the situation, according to Página/12.

This episode accelerated opposition reactions. Facundo Manes, a congressman from Democracy for All, was one of the first to raise his voice, demanding Villaverde’s exclusion from the Lower House and that she renounce her candidacy.

«We must build a cross-party ‘NOT ON OUR WATCH’ against drug trafficking, which is the most significant threat to today’s democratic system in Latin America,» he indicated through a message shared on X.

On Sunday, Esteban Paulón, a congressman from Federal Encounter, joined the calls demanding that Villaverde immediately resign from her position as chair of the Energy Commission in the Lower House.

«The connections of libertarian candidate and congresswoman Lorena Villaverde with Machado’s narco web and her threats to Nicolás Wiñazki disqualify her from leading the Energy Commission. As a member of that commission, I demand her immediate removal!» he asserted.

In a formal proposal, the legislator cited Article 66 of the Argentine Constitution, arguing that her ban from entering the United States severely complicates her role leading a commission that, by nature, maintains constant ties with oil companies from that country.

Impact on Milei’s Campaign

The scandal has had a direct impact on Javier Milei’s campaign strategy ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The far-right leader had planned an event in Río Negro province, Villaverde’s electoral stronghold. However, in light of the scandal’s eruption, he will not set foot in that province before the October 26 elections.

According to Página/12, the libertarian government is already in the «countdown» phase for the midterm elections, prompting Milei to be in Córdoba on Tuesday, and he is expected to hold birthday activities on Wednesday and close the campaign in Rosario, Santa Fe, with much of his cabinet on Thursday.

Changes in the Libertarian Cabinet

Before closing the campaign, the president announced on Tuesday that, after the elections, he will make changes to his cabinet.

«I have a contract with the population, with Argentinians, and I will fulfill it. What does that mean? That ahead of the second phase of this mandate, I will reorganize the Cabinet to achieve the objectives of second-generation reforms, and that’s what I will do. In other words, on the night of the 26th, with all the numbers, I will see what kind of setup I need to achieve the goals,» he asserted in a television interview.

The «Villaverde case» represents the second major drug crisis within La Libertad Avanza in a short period, jeopardizing the party’s image and forcing Milei to distance himself from his own candidates.