New Energy Minister Alvaro García Addresses Power Bill «Error»: Companies Responsible for Overcharging Will Compensate

This Thursday afternoon, new Energy Minister Álvaro García spoke about the «error» in calculating electricity bills, stating that compensation in this matter «will have to be provided by those who overcharged, which was not the ministry, but the companies.»

Regarding the reimbursement process, the state secretary mentioned, «The most effective channel for returning resources to families is something we will work on in greater depth. The goal is to ensure it happens as soon as possible.»

«Compensating families for the unfair charges they have been subjected to will be a major task; determining the magnitude of that cost and finding the best channel to compensate families is essential,» added García, who also announced the departure of Marco Mancilla, the executive secretary of the National Energy Commission (CNE), alongside an internal audit of the entity.

Álvaro García succeeds Diego Pardow, who resigned after revelations showed that for years the inflation effect had been doubled in power bill calculations by combining CPI and interest rates for non-adjustable operations, leading to higher tariffs.

According to the information available so far, the Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels (SEC) raised alarms, while the CNE was responsible for the questioned rate settings.

#VoceríaInforma | Minister Álvaro García: «President Gabriel Boric has tasked me with finding the best channel to compensate families for the unjust charges they received, while also seizing the vast opportunities to export clean energy.» pic.twitter.com/popWg6Z84W — Vocería de Gobierno de Chile (@voceriagobierno) October 16, 2025

