New Forensic Investigation Claims Kurt Cobain’s Death Was a Homicide, Not Suicide

An exclusive report from the British outlet Daily Mail has made headlines by asserting that, according to a new forensic investigation, the death of legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain may not have been a suicide, but rather a homicide.

According to the report, an unofficial team of private forensic scientists reopened the investigation into Cobain’s autopsy and the crime scene materials, bringing on board Brian Burnett, a specialist with experience in overdose cases related to firearm trauma.

The findings of this new analysis were shared with the Daily Mail by independent investigator Michelle Wilkins, who collaborated with Burnett’s team: «After just three days of examining the evidence with fresh eyes, Burnett stated: This is a homicide. We must do something about it.»

Wilkins reported that the conclusion emerged after a thorough review of the autopsy findings, which revealed inconsistencies with a quick death from a gunshot wound.

«The peer-reviewed article presented ten pieces of evidence suggesting that Cobain was confronted by one or more assailants who forced him into a heroin overdose to incapacitate him, before one of them shot him in the head, placed the weapon in his arms, and left a falsified suicide note,» stated the British publication.

«There are elements in the autopsy that indicate the individual did not die quickly from a gunshot,» Wilkins added, emphasizing the organ damage associated with oxygen deprivation: «Brain and liver necrosis occurs in cases of overdose. It does not occur in a death by firearm,» the investigator explained.

