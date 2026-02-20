New Report Highlights Overexploitation of Cuttlefish Fishing and Warns of Impacts in Chile

Chile is a key player in cuttlefish fishing in this region, landing over 105,000 tons of this mollusk in 2023, with a continuing trend into 2024 featuring a remarkable growth of 56%.

New Report Highlights Overexploitation of Cuttlefish Fishing and Warns of Impacts in Chile
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Informe denuncia sobreexplotación de pesca de jibia y advirtió impactos en Chile

New Report Highlights Overexploitation of Cuttlefish Fishing and Warns of Impacts in Chile

A report released by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) has raised concerns over the critical overexploitation of cuttlefish in the Southeastern Pacific Ocean, attributing the issue to regulatory gaps and insufficient monitoring.

The study documents shortcomings in regulation and transparency within the operations of a fleet of 528 vessels in the area governed by the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization.

It is important to note that Chile is a key player in cuttlefish fishing in this region, landing over 105,000 tons of this mollusk in 2023. This trend has continued into 2024 with a remarkable growth of 56%.

In this context, the report emphasizes Chile’s role in port control systems and its impact on the economic sustainability of the industry. Read the full report here.

The Citizen

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

End of the Longueira Law: New Fishing Quota System Set for 2026 as Artisanal Fishers Call for Social Guarantees

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Congress Advances New Fishing Law: Voting Begins on General Access Regime for Artisanal Fishermen

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Despite Legal Ban, Mining and Fishing Industries Secured $6.7 Billion in State Subsidies

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Fishing Law: Ramírez Deems It "Serious" That Background Information Was Not Sent to Prosecutors Over Bobadilla's "Copy-Paste" Allegations

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Urgent Call for Moratorium on Antarctic Krill Fishing After Failed Global Negotiations to Protect the Species

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

COP30: Highlighting the Contribution of the Eastern Pacific Blue Corridor to Climate Action

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Scientific Alert: Study Warns Over Half of Kelp Forests Along Chile and Peru Coasts May Disappear by 2050

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Artisanal Fishermen Warn Kast: "We Reject an Industry Insider in the Undersecretariat of Fishing"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Mapuche-Lafkenche Communities in Los Ríos Accuse CRUBC of Systematic Obstruction of Ancestral Coastal Rights

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano