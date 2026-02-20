Original article: Informe denuncia sobreexplotación de pesca de jibia y advirtió impactos en Chile

New Report Highlights Overexploitation of Cuttlefish Fishing and Warns of Impacts in Chile

A report released by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) has raised concerns over the critical overexploitation of cuttlefish in the Southeastern Pacific Ocean, attributing the issue to regulatory gaps and insufficient monitoring.

The study documents shortcomings in regulation and transparency within the operations of a fleet of 528 vessels in the area governed by the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization.

It is important to note that Chile is a key player in cuttlefish fishing in this region, landing over 105,000 tons of this mollusk in 2023. This trend has continued into 2024 with a remarkable growth of 56%.

In this context, the report emphasizes Chile’s role in port control systems and its impact on the economic sustainability of the industry. Read the full report here.

The Citizen