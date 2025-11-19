New Revelations in the Belarusian Scheme: Republican Deputy Cristián Araya Received $1.7 Million from Money Laundering Suspect Sergio Yáber

Original article: Trama «Bielorrusa»: Revelan que diputado republicano Cristián Araya recibió $1,7 millones de parte de Sergio Yáber, investigado por lavado de dinero

A recent report from the Ciper portal reveals that Republican Party Deputy Cristián Araya allegedly received $1.7 million from Sergio Yáber, a real estate conservative from Puente Alto, who is currently under investigation for money laundering in the so-called «Belarusian scheme.»

The information reportedly emerged from a tapped phone call conducted by the OS7 of Carabineros as part of the judicial proceedings in the investigation.

According to the report, «At least three calls from Puente Alto conservative Sergio Yáber, intercepted by OS7 in early October, indicate that he maintains a trusting relationship with Republican Deputy Cristián Araya. Yáber, who is being investigated for money laundering related to the Belarusian consortium, stated in one of the intercepted conversations that he had given $1.7 million to the parliamentarian,» the Ciper report highlights.

The publication notes that during the call, Yáber does not clarify the reason for the money transfer: «His interlocutor, laughing, mentioned that the amount was ‘the commission,’ without specifying what that meant,» Ciper adds, noting that Deputy Araya is the brother of Carolina Araya, chief of staff for José Antonio Kast and one of his closest advisors since the candidate began his presidential campaign.

