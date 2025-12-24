New Year’s Celebration in Valparaíso: 9 Firework Launch Sites and Festivities in Sotomayor and Echaurren Squares

Original article: Año Nuevo en Valparaíso: 9 puntos de lanzamiento de fuegos artificiales y fiestas populares en plaza Sotomayor y Echaurren

As the countdown to New Year’s Eve approaches, Valparaíso is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated community events: «New Year by the Sea.» This year’s celebration is organized by El Vaquero and will be broadcast live on Chilevisión starting at 10:00 PM.

The local government has announced the event will feature 9 launch points: 7 on the water and 2 on land, specifically at Espigón, Coco Loco, Estación Francia, Muelle Barón, Placeres, Santa María, and Portales. The two land sites will be positioned at the Molo de Abrigo and the Piedra Feliz.

According to the city’s mayor, Camila Nieto, «This pyromusical show will last 18 minutes and adhere to international noise standards.»

«Valparaíso is preparing with great care and responsibility to welcome the New Year, showcasing a high-standard pyromusical performance that is safe and environmentally considerate,» stated Mayor Camila Nieto. «The show will have nine launch points and a duration close to 18 minutes.»

Additionally, the mayor mentioned, “We are enhancing the experience with cultural activities, projections, and family spaces throughout different areas of the city, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy Valparaíso in a decentralized manner.”

“In conjunction, we have strengthened security measures and implemented a comprehensive cleaning operation, deploying over 200 municipal employees, as our commitment is for Valparaíso to not only shine during the celebration but to also welcome the new year clean and orderly,” emphasized Mayor Camila Nieto.

Approximately 1 million visitors are expected in Valparaíso for this New Year celebration.

Comprehensive Municipal Operation

This year, the Valparaíso municipality is introducing new programming for December 30 and 31, which will not only focus on Plaza Sotomayor but also include Plaza Aníbal Pinto where a light mapping will take place.

There will also be a LED tunnel, volumetric letters, and visitors can share their good wishes for Valparaíso on the «Wall of Wishes.»

Meanwhile, along Cochrane Street, in the city’s central area, an entrepreneur fair will be held, and a DJ will perform at Plaza Echaurren, adding to the festive atmosphere leading up to the major New Year’s Eve celebration in Plaza Sotomayor.

Regarding safety measures, the local government has ordered the closure of certain viewpoints and walkways on December 31 to avert accidents.

The closed walkways will include those on Avenida España: near Liceo Industrial close to Caleta Portales, Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, and various connections including Avenida España with Paseo Wheelwright, Yolanda, and Diego Portales with Amalia Paz.

Closed viewpoints will include Portales, Bella Mar, Barón, Dimalow, street 2 in Cerro Alegre, Almirante Riveros, and the Pergola at Mirador 21 Mayo.

“Regarding cleaning operations, municipal teams will be deployed on December 31 and January 1, starting from 3:00 AM after the festivities at Plaza Sotomayor conclude,” said Mayor Camila Nieto.

“Then, at 8:00 AM on January 1, the second team will begin operations focusing on pressure washing and cleaning high-traffic areas. A total of 200 municipal employees will work to keep the city clean during the night of December 31 and throughout January 1, 2026,” the mayor added.

