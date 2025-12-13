New Zealand Ignites Chile’s 2025 Presidential Runoff: Overseas Voting Begins with Anticipation

Original article: Nueva Zelanda enciende la chispa electoral de Chile: Comienza el balotaje presidencial 2025 con sufragio en el exterior

From Oceania, the Runoff Ignites: Chile Begins Overseas Voting Amid High Anticipation Following First-Round Results

Cover image: Reference, first round presidential voting overseas.

At 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 13, Chile’s time, which corresponds to 8:00 AM on Sunday, December 14, in Auckland, New Zealand, the first polling stations for the Chilean presidential runoff in 2025 opened in this Oceanic nation, marking the traditional early start of the overseas voting process due to the 16-hour time difference.

This milestone marks the kickoff of an electoral day that will span all five continents before Chile officially heads to the polls on Sunday, December 14.

Chilean citizens aged 18 and older, who have registered their electoral domicile abroad, may vote in this in-person, voluntary process that is valid only for the presidential election. Voters must present their identity card or passport at the voting locations, which will operate in local time from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Anticipation for the vote in Oceania is particularly high following the first-round results. In Australia, candidate Jeannette Jara secured an impressive 49.2% of the votes, while in New Zealand, she achieved 55%. In contrast, right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast placed fourth in Australia with 13.45% and third in New Zealand with 10%, showcasing a different trend compared to the domestic electorate and making the region a focal point for analytical interest.

Given these precedents, all eyes are on whether preferences in the Oceanic diaspora will maintain their clear support for Jeannette Jara or indicate a realignment in this decisive runoff. The initial counts from this region, which will arrive hours before the runoff begins in Chile, will provide early insight into the political climate that candidates will face in this second and final presidential round.