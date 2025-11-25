Original article: Obra «Nueva Zelanda» vuelve al Teatro Camilo Henríquez: Una comedia negra que retrata a una generación al borde del derrumbe

«New Zealand» Returns to Teatro Camilo Henríquez: A Dark Comedy Capturing a Generation on the Brink of Collapse

Everything begins with a pressing question that troubles countless young people: What happens when we can no longer envision a tomorrow?

In a nation where promises fade as quickly as its political and social stability, «New Zealand» (90 minutes, ages 14 and older) emerges as a brutally honest and essential reflection. The latest production by La Desideria Teatro places the audience in a Chile of 2032—futuristic yet eerily familiar—where a lack of communication, political frustration, and precarious living conditions have created a small personal apocalypse.

Through fragmented conversations, dark humor, and a comical desperation to find meaning, the play reveals the pulse of a generation struggling to survive amid social collapse and their own existential uncertainty.

Crafted and directed by Antenor Allendes, «New Zealand» returns with eight performances from November 27 to December 6 at Teatro Camilo Henríquez (Amunátegui 31) as part of the 70th anniversary celebration of the venue founded by the Santiago Journalists’ Circle.

The production portrays a country held together by multiple precarities: massive unemployment, chronic illnesses, climate crisis, and unmet expectations. A group of characters grapples with whether it is still worth projecting into the future or if merely surviving is the only option while clinging to promises that no longer resonate.

«‘New Zealand’ arises from philosophical and existential concerns and simultaneously serves as a diagnosis of society and our current difficulties in envisioning a future,» explains Antenor Allendes.

«Especially for those of us under 35, there are uncertainties around access to housing, jobs, and stability. It seems that everything we were promised if we did things ‘right’ is no longer fulfilled,» adds the director.

In this context, the work gains special significance amidst the current presidential election in the country: «It is a very Chilean play that reflects how neoliberalism and Westernization have shaped our society and our frustrations. Ultimately, it discusses a democracy that is collapsing, where problems endure due to a lack of communication.»

An intriguing aspect of the staging is that it is conceived like a ‘disc’ with different ‘tracks,’ understood as rhythmic and thematic units. Thus, the play navigates between frantic dialogues, absurd situations, and a naturalism that serves as a container for the grotesque.

«Life is also absurd; it also has dark comedy and rhythm, which is why the play is grounded in these three pillars: rhythm, comedy, and dialectics,» adds Allendes.

Moreover, the title alludes to the idea of a modern promised land, an idealized destination sought by those looking to escape stagnation: «New Zealand represents a promised land, but it is also saturated and expels people. This helps us discuss the unfulfilled promise,» says Allendes.

Beyond dark humor, «New Zealand» challenges the audience to confront profound questions: «The play is existentialist and aims to show how, in the absence of a future, each person ends up scratching by with their own means,» emphasizes the playwright, stressing that «I hope viewers can look at this extreme and think, ‘It seems we need to do something differently’.”

Coordinates

From November 27 to December 6 at Teatro Camilo Henríquez, Amunátegui 31, Santiago (Metro La Moneda). Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 PM, special Saturday matinee at 4:00 PM.

Tickets available at the theater’s box office (one hour before each performance) and via Ticketplus.cl . Prices: $10,000 for general online purchase and $8,000 at the box office, $5,000 for students, $7,000 for people with reduced mobility, $4,000 for pre-sale, $2,500 for seniors, and $3,000 for theater, dance, and journalism students nationwide. The matinee will have a general price of $6,000, with a 2-for-1 deal and for the migrant community as well.

El Ciudadano