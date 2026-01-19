Ney Matogrosso Chooses Santiago, Chile to Launch His 2026 Tour

Original article: Ney Matogrosso elige Santiago de Chile para abrir su 2026

As part of the 33rd edition of the International Theatre Festival «Teatro a Mil,» Brazilian singer Ney Matogrosso arrives in Chile for the first time with his tour «Bloco na Rua,» which has enjoyed great success in various Brazilian cities, alongside shows in the United States, England, and Portugal.

The Latin Grammy Award winner for Musical Excellence (2014) expressed his excitement to perform in Santiago. Notably, the documentary film «Hombre con H,» released on Netflix in 2025, chronicles Matogrosso’s journey to fame, highlighting how his path was marked by the discovery of his sexual expression and performance style.

Recently, the artist had his own version of a Tiny Desk Brazil as part of the celebration of his 50-year career, where he captivated audiences with classics from Brazilian Popular Music, like «Jardins da Babilônia» (Rita Lee) and «Sangue Latino» (Secos & Molhados).

Regarding his performance in Chile, the Teatro a Mil organization announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the event has been moved from the Central Court of the National Stadium to the Teatro Caupolicán, maintaining the same date and time originally scheduled: Tuesday, January 20, at 9:00 PM.

«Those who experience inconvenience with the venue change and wish to receive a refund for their tickets may do so by writing to [email protected],» stated the event organizers.

Brazil Highlights Last Week of Teatro A Mil

This concert is made possible by the collaboration between the Teatro a Mil Festival and the ¡Hola Río! Festival, the leading platform for showcasing Fluminense culture, with support from the Embassy of Brazil and the Government of Rio de Janeiro (SECEC).

Other selected performances for the final week of the festival include:

Os Garotin, an R&B and soul group featuring Anchietx, Cupertino, and Leo Guima, set to take the stage on Friday, January 23, at the Teatro Nescafé de las Artes.

Tres Hermanos, by the Cerne company, directed by Vinicius Baião. This work, inspired by the novel Seara Vermelha by Jorge Amado, will have a unique performance on Thursday, January 22, at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM).

Mão – Relocating the Home Through the Landscape, a circus performance by Coletivo Mão. This urban intervention will take place at the Lo Espejo Town Hall esplanade on Thursday, January 22, at 8:00 PM.

Venas abiertas 60 30 15 seg., by Aquela company, directed by Marco André Nunes. This production, inspired by Eduardo Galeano’s classic Las venas abiertas de América Latina, will be performed at the Mori Parque Arauco Theater on January 23 and 24.

Mientras tú volabas, yo echaba raíces, by the company Dos À Dèux. This interdisciplinary show will be presented at the GAM on January 23, 24, and 25.

Paz y amor – Experimental Landscapes in Times of Confinement, by the Marcia Milhazes Dance Company. This dance show features two solos created from materials arising during social isolation. Performances are scheduled for January 24 and 25 at the GAM.

