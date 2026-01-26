Nicolás Maduro Calls for Prayer and Unity for Venezuela’s Peace Amidst Crisis

Original article: Nicolás Maduro envía nuevo mensaje: pide orar para que Venezuela se enrumbe hacia la paz y la unidad sea cada vez mayor

Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolás Maduro, emphasized that Venezuela must not forget the military attack carried out by the United States. «When we look in the mirror, we cannot forget what happened on January 3 and the calls for diplomacy and peace that we have made,» he stated during a day of prayer for the peace and release of the constitutional leader and his wife.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, sent a poignant message from New York, where he is currently detained following his kidnapping alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, during a U.S. military operation on January 3. In this message, he called for peace and unity among Venezuelans.

During a prayer vigil for the peace and liberation of the president and first lady, held last Sunday, Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez revealed that the message was communicated by the head of state to his son, Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, expressing that “today he would be praying in a special place inside the prison, and he asked the people to pray as well.”

“May there be peace in the homeland and may the unity of Venezuelans grow stronger each day,” Meléndez said, according to remarks gathered from the program «Con el mazo dando.»

Furthermore, the mayor expressed from the event in Plaza Bolívar, Caracas, that the Chavismo movement stands united with Venezuelans in a collective prayer for the release of President Maduro and Cilia Flores.

“All of us, united, pray for the peace of Venezuela and the liberation of our president,” she asserted, hoping that “this prayer reaches where our president is.”

“Here we are, all over Venezuela, praying that God gives him discernment, intelligence, and the strength to endure in that war prison,” emphasized the mayor, as reported by TeleSUR.

Meléndez noted that the president’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, with his gaze and uplifted face, conveyed messages indicating that they must continue the fight; and here we are in ongoing struggle for peace in our passions, so that the unity of all Venezuelans grows day by day, to preserve peace and the life of our president and political stability.

“We have not stopped. And we ask God every day to give us that strength,” she underscored.

Venezuela Must Not Forget the January 3 U.S. Attack

During the event, Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, also known as «Nicolasito,» addressed the thousands of Venezuelans who took to the streets of Caracas to express their support for the president and first lady.

“We will be lifting a prayer for peace, for our sovereignty, for the victims of January 3, and for the wounded; to steer our country towards a destiny of peace, dignity, and glory, as desired by President Nicolás Maduro, today kidnapped,” he stated.

“For him, we will also pray, for first combatant Cilia Flores, and for the interim president Delcy Rodríguez,” the parliament member added.

“When we look in the mirror, we cannot forget what happened on January 3 and the calls for diplomacy and peace that we have been making,” he remarked during the religious gathering.

Maduro Guerra asserted at the event, broadcasted by state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), that the U.S. attack inflicted a wound that, he assured, the country is «healing» with «faith and work.»

“We will continue consolidating our country towards peace, towards the future, towards prosperity, and towards victory,” he added.

However, he noted that «the scar» from the military attack will remain «for all time.»

The Venezuelan head of state and his wife are currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial for alleged «narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.”

Both appeared before federal judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan on January 5, where they pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

“I am innocent. I am a prisoner of war. I am a decent man. I adhere to the Geneva Convention. I am still president of my country,” declared the leader of the Bolivarian Government on that occasion.