«No Kings»: Massive Protests Erupt Across the U.S. Against Donald Trump’s Authoritarianism

“No Kings”: United States Rises Against Donald Trump’s Authoritarian Drift

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets this weekend across more than 2,600 cities in the United States rallying under a historic slogan: “No Kings” —“We don’t want kings.” According to RTVE, based on various agencies, this marks the second major nationwide protest against what many civil rights groups and unions describe as the “authoritarian drift” of Trump’s second term. “They say that I act like a king. I am not a king,” the president responded to Fox Business amid a federal government shutdown leading to institutional paralysis across the nation.

A Massive Outcry Against Authoritarianism

The protests took place in cities like Washington, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, under a heavy presence of military and police. According to Público.es, “the militarization of the country has become the new normal,” with the Republican administration labeling anti-fascism as “terrorism,” expanding repressive measures against all dissent. “It’s the first time I fear being identified at a protest,” confessed Ryan, a 28-year-old Californian.

The “No Kings” movement, driven by organizations such as ACLU, Indivisible, and the 50501 collective, has condemned the use of facial recognition technology and surveillance on phones by the federal government. “Instead of reopening the government, Johnson has chosen to attack millions of Americans who will gather peacefully to say that the U.S. belongs to the people, not to kings,” stated the organizers as quoted by RTVE.

Fear as the New Political Language: The Day «Without Kings» Fills the Streets

An atmosphere of fear has permeated even among naturalized citizens. Dulce, a mother of four, told Público.es: “I have many friends and neighbors who have disappeared due to ICE raids and I don’t want my children to continue growing up in a country where they are targeted for their skin color.” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker denounced that Trump was turning Chicago into a “war zone.”

According to The New York Times, thousands of protesters filled Times Square and other capitals with costumes, music, and American flags. *“I pledge allegiance to no king,”* read one of the banners. Bianca Díaz, a mother to a six-year-old girl, explained: “I wanted her to witness this. We must defend our rights.”

The marches also took place in Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and London, where demonstrators condemned the rise of tyranny and demanded respect for civil liberties. Political scientist Jeremy Pressman, cited by the Times, noted, *“the intensity of the action will fuel the intensity of the backlash or counter-protest.”*

House Speaker Mike Johnson accused the protests of being “pro-Hamas” and a “demonstration of hatred against America.” From the White House, spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded, *“Who cares?”* Despite this, thousands of protesters insisted on their right to express discontent. “This is how change happens,” said Allie Burton in an interview with the Times.

For the organizers, the “No Kings” movement represents not just a protest but a reaffirmation of the nation’s founding values. “This time, we rise again, raising our voices peacefully to declare: there are no kings,” declared actor Robert De Niro in a video distributed by the Times. Between surveillance and hope, the crowd shouted once again: “No kings, no fear, no silence!”