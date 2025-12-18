Ñuble: Three Individuals Charged for Causing Forest Fire that Burned 150 Hectares in Chillán Viejo

The emergency originated in a mechanical workshop where the suspects used electric tools, creating sparks that ignited dry grass. This action was deemed "reckless" by the prosecution, as it was performed over combustible surfaces without considering the strong winds present.

The acting prosecutor of Chillán, Richard Urra Blanco, formally charged three individuals identified as Guillermo Castro Hernández, José Cuervo Fuentes, and José Arellano Bustos with arson, as defined under the Forest Law. These suspects, after being apprehended, were accused of igniting the forest fire that impacted the El Quillay area in Chillán Viejo, which even crossed the Route 5 South.

The prosecution explained that the emergency, which mobilized firefighters and Conaf personnel, originated in a mechanical workshop where the accused used electric tools. The metal work created sparks, igniting dry grass and commencing the fire.

Prosecutor Richard Urra emphasized that the accused acted recklessly, not only by performing work over combustible surfaces but also by disregarding the strong winds present in the area yesterday afternoon.

As a result, the prosecution requested preventive detention for the three detainees; however, the judge declined this request and instead imposed a travel prohibition on the accused.

Additionally, the Chillán Guarantee Court set a four-month timeline for the investigation by the prosecution, which is being conducted with assistance from the Carabineros’ Criminalistics Laboratory (Labocar).

