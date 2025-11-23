Ñuñoa High School 7: Allegations of Mass and Irregular Application of Safe Classroom Protocol

Original article: Liceo 7 de Ñuñoa: Denuncian aplicación masiva e irregular de Aula Segura

The General Board of Mothers, Fathers, and Guardians filed a legal protection resource due to the improper use of the protocol on students, claiming a lack of due process.

On Friday, November 21, the General Board of Mothers, Fathers, and Guardians (CGMPA) of Ñuñoa High School 7 announced that they had submitted a protection request to the Court aimed at halting the widespread enforcement of the Safe Classroom measure. This followed an incident where individuals in white overalls attempted to occupy the school premises on Tuesday. The measures were implemented by the school’s management team and the Ñuñoa Municipal Corporation for Social Development, and it was reported in a School Council that they were applied to the student body present in the courtyard during the entrance of masked individuals into the institution, using arguments of «support» or «cover-up» for the events.

The CGMPA leadership reported that this mass application affects over 70 students, with many cases lacking justification for the sanctions imposed. According to the guardians, some of those affected were students who did not partake in the incidents, were in different areas of the school, or acted to protect their peers or staff. Marta, the secretary of the Board, told El Ciudadano that while they understand some sanctions are necessary, their concern is about the «misuse and abuse» of the regulations. She emphasized that «there must be solid evidence to apply this law, yet it appears there is none,» adding that «many of the students subjected to the Safe Classroom measure were merely observing the situation,» she stated.

The CGMPA stressed that this should be an exceptional measure, reserved for very serious infractions and based on «clear and direct» evidence. In a statement released by the Center, it was noted that over 60 protocol enforcements in a single day is comparable to the 60 cases of expulsion or cancellation of enrollment recorded at the National Institute, which has been one of the schools with the most frequent application of the protocol since 2019. These measures carry severe consequences such as the risk of expulsion, cancellation of enrollment, and impact on academic records: «They could have initiated protocol 2 with a 5-day suspension for an investigation, but they applied this unprecedented amount of Safe Classroom measures,» the secretary highlighted.

Marta also pointed out that they seek to ensure that the law is implemented correctly, observing that: «There is a witch hunt here, based on the information being denied to us. The floor inspectors are practically threatening students and are interviewing minors without their guardians present, which also violates the law.» In her view, the entire situation is absurd.

While the board categorically rejects «the acts of violence,» they question the school’s response, indicating that: «Violence cannot be met with more institutional violence.» They argue that the response should be educational and legally sound, stating that enforcing the law without solid foundations: «Generates psychological harm, stigmatization, and community fractures that are difficult to repair,» they affirm.

The protection request they filed aims to demand due process and establish clear, educational, and non-punitive criteria. Additionally, the CGMPA leadership recalled that last July, the Supreme Court deemed a similar legal action they filed admissible, setting a precedent regarding the improper use of the tool. They concluded by urging authorities to review the protocols and open channels for genuine dialogue to rebuild school coexistence «from a pedagogical and community-focused approach.»