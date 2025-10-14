Official Records: José Antonio Kast Missed 146 Floor Sessions as Deputy; Cost Estimated at Over 35 Million Chilean Pesos

Chile's Chamber of Deputies publishes detailed attendance by lawmaker as a core accountability metric. With José Antonio Kast logging 146 absences between 2006 and 2018, the figure prompts a public question about whether legislative work standards align with the taxpayer funds that support parliamentary representation.

Official Records: José Antonio Kast Missed 146 Floor Sessions as Deputy; Cost Estimated at Over 35 Million Chilean Pesos
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

A review of public records from Chile’s Chamber of Deputies shows that between 2006 and 2018, while serving as a deputy, José Antonio Kast accumulated 146 absences from floor sessions. Using an estimated daily salary of 244,966 pesos and a gross monthly salary of 7,348,983 pesos, the cost associated with those absences is calculated at 35,765,036 pesos.

The Chamber publishes attendance by lawmaker and the total number of absences per period, as these metrics are basic indicators of performance and accountability in Congress.

When the tally of absences reaches 146 sessions, it raises a matter of public interest: are legislative work standards aligned with the public resources that fund parliamentary representation?

This figure does not address specific reasons for missing sessions; it highlights the cumulative public resources involved and their impact. To make the amount more relatable, it is compared with familiar expenses and salaries in Chile. The more than 35 million pesos linked to Kast’s absences are equivalent to:

-72 monthly minimum wages (using 500,000 pesos as a reference).
-More than 1,000 one-month school subsidies (based on the current USE of 34,873 pesos).
-30 monthly salaries for primary health professionals at CESFAM centers (reference 1,200,000 pesos).
-One month of pay for 29 public school teachers (reference 1,250,000 pesos per teacher).
-120 basic family food baskets (reference: 300,000 pesos per month for a family of four).
-3 DS49 housing subsidies (12,406,479 pesos each; approximate conversion as of October 2025).
-100 household electricity and water bills for one year (average 30,000 pesos per month per household).

How was it calculated? The total in pesos results from multiplying the number of missed floor sessions by the estimated daily salary reported for deputies.

The social equivalences are built with current reference prices and values in Chile — minimum wage, USE, average CESFAM and teacher pay, the basic household basket, the DS49 housing subsidy, and utility costs — to illustrate in everyday terms the effect of 35,765,036 pesos.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

After Surviving Four Bullets and the Mapocho River, Chile’s Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Student Targeted in a Failed Dictatorship-Era Execution

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile’s Comptroller Could Unlock Máximo Pacheco’s Hidden Contracts in the Codelco–SQM Lithium Deal

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

‘Unacceptable Setbacks’: Deputy Alejandra Placencia Warns Chile’s Far Right Threatens Women’s Hard‑Won Rights

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Greyhound Racing Ban Stalls in Chile’s Chamber of Deputies as Activists Call for Public Pressure to Pass the Bill

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Chiles Republican Deputy Catalina Del Real says Kast will end political perks for 'parasites of the state'

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Trial Begins for Former PDI Director Héctor Espinosa as Prosecutors Seek 20-Year Sentence for Embezzling 146 Million Pesos

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences for 2 Former Army Officers Over Kidnapping and Torture of 35 People in Iquique and Pisagua (1973–1974)

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Mapuche Group Lanalhue Dayinko Calls Ruka Dismantling at Lake Lanalhue a "Declaration of War" and Unlawful

Hace 20 horas
The Citizen

Gaza, Two Years of Israeli Genocide: 76,600 Dead or Missing as Hunger and Blockade Are Used as Weapons

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano