Opposition Lawmakers Urge President Kast to Reverse Fuel Price Hike Through Decree

Original article: Diputados de oposición entregan carta a Kast para revertir el alza de combustibles vía decreto

Opposition lawmakers Luis Cuello (PC), Juan Santana (PS), Boris Barrera (PC), along with female legislators Gael Yeomans (FA) and Daniela Serrano (PC), delivered a letter to President José Antonio Kast at the La Moneda Palace, requesting the reversal of the fuel price increase implemented on March 26 through a decree.

The document highlights that since the price hike was established via decrees, the Executive possesses the authority to counteract it by the same means, proposing the repeal of decrees N°91 and N°92 from the Ministry of Energy and N°107 from the Ministry of Finance.

They also warn that the increase has systemic effects on the economy, raising costs across the supply chain, including transportation, production, and distribution, which ultimately leads to higher prices for families.

Moreover, they indicate that this hike— the largest in 46 years—directly affects people’s quality of life, pressing inflation, diminishing purchasing power, and creating uncertainty in households.

In this context, the lawmakers argue that the government’s decision was not inevitable and that the proposed mitigation measures are insufficient to fully address the impact of the increase, as well as resulting in a higher fiscal cost.

Regarding this, Deputy Luis Cuello stated: «This measure is causing enormous harm to family finances, and the government must recognize that the ‘bencinazo’ (gasoline hike) is a mistake that only worsens the situation. Today, it is responsible to correct this and prevent further damage. That is why we submitted a letter to President Kast asking him to rectify this serious error, as the increase was imposed by decree; it only requires political will and his signature to annul it.»

In similar terms, Deputy Gael Yeomans from the Broad Front remarked: «Indeed, that decree is a political decision; another path could have been taken, and the impact is being felt by the people. Common sense must prevail in La Moneda; it must reach the ears of the President of the Republic, who bears the greatest responsibility. I believe this has been a truly catastrophic start. I am astonished. Frankly, I did not expect to be in this situation two weeks into a new government. We must exercise all our powers, and that is what we will do.»

On another note, Deputy Juan Santana expressed: «Just as happened during the dictatorship, but now in democracy, President Kast attempts to govern through decrees, concealing this critical discussion from the Parliament, the space where such matters should be debated, with representatives elected democratically by the population, where the current government has a majority. Nevertheless, President Kast chose to determine this decision administratively through decrees, and that is why we have come together as a group of lawmakers to request that he reverse this unjust decision through that same avenue.»

In regards to the project itself, Deputy Daniela Serrano stated that «it seems this government threw a smoke bomb at Congress, claiming that by legislating to cushion the price of kerosene, it is hiding the primary effect and responsibility they have for the fuel price hike. We want to highlight that the only one responsible for the fuel price increase is the President of the Republic, which is why we are calling on him.»

Additionally, Deputy Boris Barrera raised concerns about the link between this project and the proposed tax reform: «When the tax reform comes into effect, with the reduction from 27% to 23% of the corporate tax and the reintegration of the system, it means the State will forfeit more than 2.7 billion dollars. Who will cover this lost revenue? The citizens—everyday people who will see the price of bread and vegetables increase. Therefore, we call upon the President; there’s still time, as his own sector has realized this.»

Read the full letter HERE

The Citizen