Oscar Palleres Emerges as a Popular Candidate in Arica: «Democratic Forces Deserve a Voice in Parliament»

Oscar Palleres has spent his life navigating the streets of his beloved Arica, shaped by the strength and empathy instilled in him by a strong matriarchal family. He learned early on that hard work and education are essential tools for overcoming challenges and transforming destiny.

At just 17, he enrolled in the law program at the University of Concepción, managing to graduate despite facing challenges related to family separation and political imprisonment during the dictatorship from 1987 to 1988. After democracy was restored, he was elected as the Cultural Vocal for the Student Federation of his university.

Self-described as a passionate reader and scholar, Palleres has drawn inspiration from the humanist teachings of Jesus, the poetry of Gabriela Mistral and Pablo Neruda, the analytical rigor of Marx, and the fervent commitment of Gladys Marín, whom he admires for her strong convictions and total dedication to social justice.

His famous phrase, «we must fight, fight, and keep fighting, even if it costs us our lives,» embodies his relentless dedication to striving for unity and hope for the everyday people who work hard to secure their livelihoods and build a future for the nation.

Óscar Palleres Flores has held various positions in the public sector, notably serving as the first Regional Coordinator for the PEDZE of Arica and Parinacota in 2014 and as Chief of Staff for Intendant Emilio Rodríguez in 2015.

In the private sector, he works as a Project Consultant and is the Executive Director of the Regional Public Policy Observatory. He is also a cultural manager, currently serving as the executive producer of the successful film «Gloria, la Novia de Azapa.»

As a candidate for the popular deputy position, he is focused on sharing proposals aimed at transforming the lives of Arica’s residents. He emphasizes the importance of political education, clarifying that parliamentarians do not build schools, hospitals, homes, or roads, and that candidates who promise such things are misleading the public.

«Deputies legislate: they make laws,» says the popular candidate. His legislative proposals target enhancing order and security at the borders, managed by professional soldiers; increasing the number of Carabineros in Arica’s neighborhoods, with the aim of ensuring that 60% of graduates from the training school located in the regional capital remain in the area for ten years.

On economic and employment matters, he suggests that for social housing projects, 80% of the workforce should come from Arica, and like presidential candidate Jeannette Jara, he will push for a minimum wage of $750,000 pesos in parliament.

Regarding the parliamentary election for Arica and Parinacota, he acknowledges facing off against the substantial resources of traditional political parties, which shamelessly exploit taxpayer funds.

«In this district, three deputies will be elected. The factions aligned with the political center will likely choose one of their own, just as the right will. In that sense, the Democratic Forces of Arica deserve a voice in Parliament as well,» concluded Oscar Palleres.