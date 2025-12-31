Original article: «Qué vergüenza el lavado de imagen”: redes cargan contra Canal 13 por darle pantalla a Cathy Barriga el día de la acusación

Outrage Over Channel 13’s Image Rehabilitation of Cathy Barriga on Day of Accusation

Former Maipú Mayor Cathy Barriga made a controversial appearance on Channel 13, sparking widespread media controversy and a wave of criticism on social media.

This incident, described by many as «image laundering,» occurred on Monday during the program «Hay Que Decirlo.» Here, Barriga, tearfully discussing the loss of her dog and later dancing cumbia, found an emotional outlet and support, coinciding with the same day the Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office formally announced charges against her for a series of serious offenses related to her tenure as a local leader.

According to an official statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Barriga faces charges including tax fraud, forgery of a public document, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible negotiations. This accusation marks a critical juncture in a legal process that, if it leads to a conviction, could result in a prison sentence of up to 23 years, as previously requested by prosecutors.

Cathy Barriga on Channel 13: From Tears to Dance

The televised episode began uniquely. As the program recounted, its team arrived unannounced at Barriga’s home to seek a statement regarding current issues directly involving her: her potential return to adult content or the recent prosecutor’s request for a 23-year prison sentence. However, the conversation took a different turn.

They ultimately learned of Barriga’s grief over the loss of her pet ‘Daddy,’ leading to her invitation and subsequent arrival at Channel 13’s studios for a live interview.

Once on set, surrounded by host Karla Constant and a few panelists, the former Mekano girl broke into tears. Amid hugs and tissues, she reflected on the tumultuous year she has faced: «A year ago, I was in prison celebrating the New Year,» she said. Additionally, directing a subtle jab at the press that has criticized her, she added, «I feel that life is much more than what they say.»

Throughout the conversation, Constant chose to avoid any questions related to the judicial process or the prosecutor’s accusations. Instead, focus was kept on Barriga’s narrative of grief over her pet’s loss.

On air, the host suggested that «beyond the latest news or controversy,» Cathy Barriga «is a human being who spent hours enduring the anguish of losing a dog» and that it would be «inappropriate» for the program’s production to delve into legal matters.

This approach was perceived by many viewers and social media users as an explicit attempt to «media shield» the former official and conduct an «image laundering.»

The climax of the segment was as unexpected as its tone. After it was confirmed that the dog «Daddy» had been found and returned, the studio atmosphere shifted to a celebratory one. Cumbia music filled the air, panelists began to dance, and Cathy Barriga herself joined in the live dance while cameras rolled to capture the scene.

Criticism on Social Media: «What a Shameful Image Laundering»

Barriga’s appearance on Channel 13 ignited a flood of criticism on social media. The stark contrast between the seriousness of the prosecutor’s charges—offenses against public property—and the «personal drama» narrative coupled with the television celebration became the focal point of outrage.

Many users accused the media outlet owned by Andrónico Luksic of conducting «image laundering» and «normalizing» a political figure facing serious legal charges.

«Strange that Channel 13 found and returned Cathy Barriga’s dog in one to two hours and had her in the studio all dressed and prepared, just on the day the trial against her was decreed. An unprecedented laundering in the history of Chilean TV,» tweeted Sebastián Sandoval (@supaatweets).

Que curioso que Canal 13 buscara y encontrara en una/dos horas al perro de Cathy Barriga y la tengan en estudio toda arreglada y preparada, justo el día en que se decreta juicio contra ella. Un lavado sin precedentes en la historia de la tv chilena. Creen que la gente es hueona. — Sebastián Sandoval (@supaatweets) December 30, 2025

Valeria Cárcamo criticized Barriga’s appearance on the TV show as «a brutality.»

Esto es una brutalidad. @canal13 llevó a Cathy Barriga al estudio porque perdió a su perrito, y justo que hoy la fiscalía presentó una acusación en su contra. Arriesga 23 años de cárcel y la noticia es que se le perdió el perrito. https://t.co/BVDtnFRANK — Valeria Cárcamo Vidal (@vidalcvale) December 31, 2025

«Channel 13 brought Cathy Barriga to the studio because she lost her dog, and on the same day the prosecution presented an accusation against her. She’s facing 23 years in jail and the news is that she lost her dog,» asserted a member of the National Central Committee of the Frente Amplio in a post shared on X.

«What a shameful image laundering that Luksic’s channel did for Cathy Barriga today… And it was done on the very day that the Public Prosecutor’s Office presented charges against the former mayor of Maipú for fraud, embezzlement, incompatible negotiations, and forgery, risking nearly 20 years in prison,» remarked Vagabundo Ilustrado (@vagoilustrado).

Twitter user @hernan_sr called the content of the interview with the scrutinized former local leader «embarrassing.»

«While the prosecutor presented charges against Cathy Barriga, risking more than 23 years in prison, Channel 13 had her dancing cumbia on a TV program,» he noted.

⭕️Vergonzoso Mientras fiscalía presentaba acusación contra Cathy Barriga, arriesgando a más de 23 años de cárcel, canal 13 la tenía bailando cumbia en un programa de TV. pic.twitter.com/lvsdIELjI — H (@hernan_sr) December 31, 2025

Similarly, @BotCheckerCL and Santos Allegro (@santozallegro) condemned that on the very day the prosecutor accused Cathy Barriga of committing four corruption crimes and requested sentences totaling over 20 years in prison, «Channel 13 released this image laundering» showing the former model dancing cumbia on terrestrial television.

La Fiscalía acusó HOY a Cathy Barriga de 4 delitos de corrupción y solicitó penas que juntas suman más de 20 años de presidio.

El mismo dia que se hace público, Canal 13 sale con este lavado de imagen. pic.twitter.com/r4dMgJLepB — Bot Checker 🤖 (@BotCheckerCL) December 30, 2025

El mismo día que la fiscalía pedía 23 años de cárcel para Cathy Barriga, @canal13 la tenía bailando en uno de sus programas para hacerle un lavado de imagen.

Qué vergüenza señores…❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ZdZlvRwoT4 — Santoz Allegro (@santozallegro) December 31, 2025

@FakePlasticP, in turn, railed against Luksic for trying to rehabilitate the image of the former UDI mayor after she was accused of committing crimes including tax fraud, forgery, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible negotiations.

La cloaca de Luksic lavándole la imagen a la corrupta, no hay sorpresa… — Fak€P£a$ticP€dro (@FakePlasticP) December 31, 2025

«Luksic’s lair rehabilitating the image of the corrupt, no surprise…» they remarked.

This criticism was echoed by Rodrigo Saavedra (@R_SaavedraM).

Fiscalía acusó a Cathy Barriga por cuatro delitos y pide más de 23 años de cárcel El canal de Luksic @aluksicc 🫣 pic.twitter.com/L9jevavqzq — Rodrigo Saavedra (@R_SaavedraM) December 31, 2025

Ultimately, it becomes evident that amidst the memes and criticisms, Cathy Barriga’s appearance has reignited uncomfortable questions about the power of television to shape narratives and the responsibility that comes with granting airtime during pivotal judicial moments. The case against the former mayor of Maipú is ongoing, but the lasting image for many Chileans from that Monday will be of a former official facing serious charges dancing cumbia on a television set while social media erupted with reproaches toward the outlet that attempted to cleanse her image in the public eye.