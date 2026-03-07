Over 1,300 Deaths in Iran from U.S.-Israeli Bombings, Including 200 Children

Original article: Israel-EE.UU. suman más de 1300 muertos en Irán, incluidos más de 200 niños asesinados

More than 1,300 Civilian Deaths in Iran Amid Week of U.S. and Israeli Bombings

International agencies depict a harrowing scene of relentless bombings targeting residential buildings, healthcare facilities, public squares, and schools in Tehran. The coalition forces from the U.S. and Israel have struck wide civilian areas, fostering chaos in this extensive offensive that has ignited conflict throughout the region.

According to ElMundo.es, «At least 1,332 people have died in Iran over the past week, according to data from the Red Crescent within the country, which reported on Friday that one of its buildings was bombed by the U.S. and Israel. Many Iranians shared accounts of the bombings in the capital via social media.»

The report recounts: «Last night, Tehran was hell. The most intense bombardment in history. I don’t know how many compatriots we have lost. Large areas of the city are without electricity, phone services are down, and I can’t get information about my family or friends,» stated a woman named Golshan Fathi. A young man, Omid Tousheh, added, «At 5:30 AM, we faced the closest airstrikes to date. We were asleep and fled terrified to what was supposed to be the safest place in the house,» as highlighted by the outlet.

International press reports indicate that over 3,000 civilian structures and at least ten medical centers have been damaged due to the bombings, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Emergency services announced that the country faces severe limitations in providing air raid shelters for the population and that many civilians in most cities are forced to seek shelter in subway stations.

More than 200 Children Killed by U.S.-Israeli Coalition

Communicator Daniel Mayakovski reminded his followers on social media on Friday that over 200 children have been killed, including the massacre at the school in Minab, southern Iran.

He stated: «The Epstein coalition of the U.S./Israel has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, including at least 200 children, in massive bombings against residential areas… The U.S. is like an abuser claiming to want the best for you, while simultaneously attacking you and killing your children.»

La coalición Esptein de EEUU/"Israel" asesinó a más de 1000 personas en Irán, incluyendo al menos a 200 niños, en bombardeos masivos contras zonas residenciales. EEUU es como un maltratador que dice que quiere lo mejor para ti, mientras te está agrediendo y matando a tus hijos. pic.twitter.com/V0xeXhSs88 — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) March 4, 2026

Furthermore, according to CNN, the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), based in the U.S., reported Saturday morning, March 7, that 1,172 civilians have died in Iran, of which 194 are children.