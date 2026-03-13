Original article: Más del 20% de los niños chilenos tiene obesidad: Especialistas advierten por «hambre emocional»

Over 20% of Chilean Children Suffer from Obesity: Experts Warn About Emotional Hunger

A study published in The Lancet revealed that over one billion people were classified as obese in 2022, with rates among children and adolescents having quadrupled.

In Chile, the statistics are equally alarming: in 2022, obesity affected 20% of girls and 30% of boys, marking the highest rates in Latin America.

In light of this situation, Angélica Henríquez Cerna, a nutritionist from the Department of Student Health at the University of La Serena, warned that «the most effective approach during childhood is to establish dietary habits from everyday family life,» by consistently providing fresh seasonal foods like fruits and vegetables «daily,» thus helping to «familiarize children with their taste.»

The specialist—who holds a diploma in eating behavior—also recommended «trying to establish meal times, including snacks. This way, the frequency of nibbling is reduced, helping children to recognize hunger and satiety cues, optimizing their learning abilities, growth, energy, etc.»

Additionally, the nutritionist emphasized the importance of having children more actively participate in family meals, such as choosing fruits, helping to prepare dishes, or their own snacks, as this increases their interest and willingness to try new foods.

Role of Family in Childhood Obesity

Regarding the role that family habits may play in the rise of childhood obesity in Chile, the expert from the University of La Serena reminded us that children «do not learn to eat by themselves; they learn by observing and participating in their environment.»

«For instance, if a household regularly consumes ultra-processed foods, children normalize this type of eating,» highlighted the academic.

Moreover, Angélica Henríquez pointed out that many families «have little time to eat together, which is why it is so common to do so in front of screens and without set meal times, making it difficult to connect with hunger and satiety cues.»

Understanding Emotional Hunger

An important aspect regarding childhood obesity is its connection with other factors, such as children eating to cope with emotions like anxiety, sadness, or boredom.