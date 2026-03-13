Original article: Más del 20% de los niños chilenos tiene obesidad: Especialistas advierten por «hambre emocional»
Over 20% of Chilean Children Suffer from Obesity: Experts Warn About Emotional Hunger
A study published in The Lancet revealed that over one billion people were classified as obese in 2022, with rates among children and adolescents having quadrupled.
In Chile, the statistics are equally alarming: in 2022, obesity affected 20% of girls and 30% of boys, marking the highest rates in Latin America.
In light of this situation, Angélica Henríquez Cerna, a nutritionist from the Department of Student Health at the University of La Serena, warned that «the most effective approach during childhood is to establish dietary habits from everyday family life,» by consistently providing fresh seasonal foods like fruits and vegetables «daily,» thus helping to «familiarize children with their taste.»
The specialist—who holds a diploma in eating behavior—also recommended «trying to establish meal times, including snacks. This way, the frequency of nibbling is reduced, helping children to recognize hunger and satiety cues, optimizing their learning abilities, growth, energy, etc.»
Additionally, the nutritionist emphasized the importance of having children more actively participate in family meals, such as choosing fruits, helping to prepare dishes, or their own snacks, as this increases their interest and willingness to try new foods.
Role of Family in Childhood Obesity
Regarding the role that family habits may play in the rise of childhood obesity in Chile, the expert from the University of La Serena reminded us that children «do not learn to eat by themselves; they learn by observing and participating in their environment.»
«For instance, if a household regularly consumes ultra-processed foods, children normalize this type of eating,» highlighted the academic.
Moreover, Angélica Henríquez pointed out that many families «have little time to eat together, which is why it is so common to do so in front of screens and without set meal times, making it difficult to connect with hunger and satiety cues.»
Understanding Emotional Hunger
An important aspect regarding childhood obesity is its connection with other factors, such as children eating to cope with emotions like anxiety, sadness, or boredom.
«If a child asks to eat just after a conflict or because they are bored, if they eat quickly or feel guilt or shame afterwards, these are signals that food is serving a regulatory function,» warned the clinical psychologist.
In this context, the specialist noted that «a child who eats in front of a screen automatically, without registering what they consume, is likely using food to modulate an internal state they do not know how to manage. It is an emotional regulation strategy they learned may have worked momentarily.»
The key, according to the academic, lies in broadening the child’s emotional regulation repertoire. If food is their only tool to calm down, we cannot take it away without providing concrete alternatives.
«Children co-regulate their emotions with a significant adult; thus, caregivers must learn to name what the child is feeling before offering food. Asking if they are hungry or anxious activates their metacognitive ability to distinguish internal states,» added Professor Néstor González.
Finally, the specialist in anxiety disorders suggested that «physical movement is a powerful emotional regulator, backed by solid neuroscientific evidence, as it reduces cortisol and naturally releases endorphins.»
Another crucial point is that childhood anxiety feeds off uncertainty; therefore, if a child knows when they eat, sleep, and what will happen during their day, their nervous system will be more regulated.
«If emotional eating behavior is frequent and intense, it is essential to consult a specialist, as a child who learns to regulate their emotions is far less likely to develop eating disorders, chronic anxiety, or obesity in adolescence,» concluded the expert from the University of La Serena.
The Citizen