Over 300 Morena Assemblies Supporting Sheinbaum in Defense of National Sovereignty

Original article: Más de 300 asambleas de Morena respaldan a Sheinbaum en defensa de la soberanía

Sheinbaum Confirms Urgent Humanitarian Aid for Cuba Amid New U.S. Aggression

In a show of solidarity during more than 300 citizen assemblies organized by Morena as part of the «Campaign to Defend National Sovereignty,» local committees reaffirmed their support for Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. They expressed their rejection of all forms of foreign intervention.

These gatherings, held in various regions across the country, emphasized backing the president’s stance on defending sovereignty, the self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

During discussions and debates, participants clarified that this support «is not merely a slogan» but aims to promote «territorial organization, public deliberation, and grassroots mandates to defend peace and Mexico’s right to determine its foreign policy.»

Members of the Morena party, along with lawmakers from the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM), echoed this sentiment in both the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, asserting their alignment with international law regarding national sovereignty, cooperation among peoples, and adherence to the United Nations Charter.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico’s foreign policy orientations are a «sovereign decision,» which states that no pressures or measures aiming to replace democratic will with tariff threats or collective punishments will be accepted.

Notably, the Mexican president requested her Foreign Relations Secretary, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, to establish «immediate communication» with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was to gain clarity on the extent of new measures announced by the Trump administration against Cuba, which include increased tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island, including Mexico.

Under the pretext of an «unusual and extraordinary threat» from Cuba, the Republican magnate reinforced economic blockade measures against the island last Thursday and signed an executive order that could impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell hydrocarbons to Cuba.

Sheinbaum Sends Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

In a briefing on January 30, Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico reaffirms the principles of sovereignty and self-determination of peoples.

She warned that Trump’s decision could lead to a serious humanitarian crisis, as it would directly impact «hospitals, food supply, and other essential services for the Cuban people, a situation that must be avoided through respect for international law and dialogue between the parties,» she stated.

“We need to understand the implications because we also do not want to jeopardize our country regarding tariffs,” she affirmed, expressing her belief that this new conflict provoked by the ultra-right can be resolved diplomatically, promoting respect for international law.

In this context, she noted that Mexico only sends 1.0% of its oil production to Cuba, emphasizing the need for dialogue with the U.S. government to explain how this measure could endanger lives.

«Our interest is to ensure that the Cuban people do not suffer, as lack of oil means not generating electricity. Imagine a non-functional hospital or an ICU,» she warned, while also stating that Mexico will seek ways to provide humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people.

On Monday, the Mexican president confirmed that her government is preparing urgent humanitarian aid for the island amid the crisis facing its population, as part of regional responsibility and in defense of principles such as sovereignty, peace, and solidarity.

She explained that the support will be coordinated by the Navy Secretariat and will include the dispatch of food, basic supplies, and necessities while maintaining diplomatic efforts to address the fuel issue for humanitarian reasons.

«This week, we are planning humanitarian aid for Cuba; this aid will be carried out by the Navy Secretariat, involving food and other products, in a diplomatic manner,» she stated.