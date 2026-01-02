Over 40,000 People Shot in the U.S. in 2025, According to Gun Violence Archive Report

Among the total shot, 685 were children, with 224 aged 11 and under dying from gunfire, and another 461 sustaining injuries. In addition, 3,759 teenagers were shot, with over 1,000 aged 12 to 17 being fatally injured by firearms and more than 2,700 left injured.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: EEUU: Al menos 40 mil personas recibieron disparos en 2025 según informe de Gun Violence Archive

A report from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) reveals that at least 40,000 individuals were shot in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2025, based on preliminary statistics.

The report specifies that during this period, there were a total of 14,615 fatal shootings and 26,195 non-fatal shootings recorded across the country, along with 406 mass shootings.

Shockingly, among the total shot, 685 were children, of whom 224—aged 11 and under—tragically died from gunfire, while another 461 sustained injuries.

Additionally, 3,759 teenagers were shot, with more than 1,000 aged 12 to 17 fatally injured by firearms, and over 2,700 left injured.

Furthermore, the Gun Violence Archive’s data indicates that approximately 24,000 people were killed in firearm-related suicides, as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

