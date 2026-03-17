«Pap-palooza»: Service Fair Aims to Promote Cervical Cancer Prevention in Puente Alto

Original article: «Pap-palooza»: Feria de servicios promoverá la prevención del cáncer cervicouterino en Puente Alto

In celebration of World Cervical Cancer Prevention Day, the municipality of Puente Alto, in collaboration with the health department of the municipal corporation, will host the «Pap-palooza» fair. This event aims to engage the community by promoting prevention, access to information, and early detection of cervical cancer.

The fair is scheduled for March 26, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, in front of the Puente Alto municipal building. It will feature various health services, educational talks, preventive screenings, and artistic performances directed toward the community.

Cervical cancer is one of the most significant oncological diseases affecting women in Chile. According to data from the Ministry of Health, nearly 600 women die from this disease each year, with about 1,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

The primary cause of cervical cancer is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which accounts for the vast majority of cases. Estimates suggest that between 20% and 30% of women under 30 years old are carriers of this virus, often without showing any symptoms.

In this context, the «Pap-palooza» fair seeks to connect community members with health resources and encourage prevention through access to check-ups and professional guidance.

Katherine Bórquez González, the coordinator of Sexual and Reproductive Health at the Puente Alto Municipal Corporation, emphasized that women attending «Pap-palooza» will have the opportunity to undergo Pap smear tests, which «allow for the early detection of precancerous lesions, thus preventing cervical cancer, a disease responsible for around 600 deaths per year, equating to two deaths daily.»

Katya Cid, the Coordinator of the Women, Sexual Rights, and Reproductive Health Program at SernamEG in Puente Alto, mentioned that attendees will also benefit from a wide range of activities at the fair.

«We will be joined by midwives from local health centers and entrepreneurs who will offer products specifically designed for women. Additionally, we will have an exciting lineup of shows and talks,» detailed Katya Cid.

Notable talks include two open participation sessions: one focused on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention, led by Jeanette Retamal (@vphpositivo), a local activist and expert on the topic. The second will be an interactive session directed by Paloma Saavedra from Puente Mujer, teaching hypopressive exercises aimed at pelvic floor care.

Moreover, during the event, there will be four stands managed by midwives and two mobile clinics equipped for consultations, where preventive exams, guidance on sexual and reproductive health, and HPV detection will be provided. Information on available treatments and technologies for health care and sexual well-being will also be accessible.

This event is organized by the Women, Sexual Rights, and Reproductive Health Program in conjunction with the Health Department, as part of health promotion and prevention activities aimed at the women of the community.

El Ciudadano