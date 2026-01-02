Original article: Caldillo de Congrio del PC: Carmona fija la ruta 2026 y anuncia oposición constructiva

PC’s Caldillo de Congrio: Carmona Outlines 2026 Agenda and Promises Constructive Opposition

In a nod to revolutionary tradition, the Communist Party (PC) kicked off its 2026 political year with an event held at Casa Michoacán in Los Guindos on Thursday. This gathering, which has been celebrated for over three decades, brought together national leadership, members of the Political Commission, parliamentarians, union leaders, representatives of the Communist Youth, and communications workers.

PC President Lautaro Carmona led the ceremony, recalling the foundational significance of this tradition initiated by Gladys Marín and Volodia Teitelboim, and later carried on by Guillermo Teillier.

Commitment to Peace and Self-Determination

During a press conference, Carmona commented on global events, reaffirming the party’s internationalist principles supporting world peace while denouncing genocide against the Palestinian people, the blockade on Cuba, and military interventionist policies promoted by the United States and NATO.

In this context, the communist leader urged the strengthening of multilateralism, respect for international law, and the self-determination of peoples.

National Roadmap: Broad Unity and Constructive Opposition

The main focus of his speech addressed internal challenges. Carmona emphasized the urgent need to foster broad social and political unity without exclusions to tackle issues faced by Chileans, including organized crime, drug trafficking, low wages, job instability, healthcare waiting lists, housing shortages, and immigration challenges.

In light of the upcoming political scenario with Republican José Antonio Kast’s arrival at La Moneda, the PC president made it clear that the party will adopt a constructive, proactive, and dialogical opposition stance towards any upcoming government policies that might infringe on the rights of the majority.

This statement sets the strategy for the communist bloc in Parliament, prioritizing dialogue and proposals while remaining vigilant against violations of popular interests.

Electoral Analysis and Recognitions

Carmona also discussed recent electoral results, interpreting them as a sign of social discontent. Within this framework, he reiterated his acknowledgment of Jeannette Jara as the presidential candidate of the coalition Unidad por Chile, as well as congratulating the newly elected deputies, including Karol Cariola, who joins as a new senator for the PC.

The event also celebrated achievements in the cultural sphere. Carmona highlighted the recent National Prize for Plastic Arts awarded to Alejandro ‘Mono’ González, recognizing his contributions and the importance of popular and mural art as part of Chile’s cultural heritage.

Call for Unity and the Hug Festival

In conclusion, Carmona urged the defense and deepening of democratic values, pluralism, coexistence in diversity, and the legitimacy of social movements.

He also invited citizens to join the Hug Festival 2026, set to take place on January 10 and 11 at the Estadio Popular in Recoleta, as reported by the PC in a press release.

Following the speeches, as tradition dictates, the delightful caldillo de congrio was shared, symbolizing the blend of history, struggle, and camaraderie which, according to the PC, should guide the path of the country and the left in the challenging year of 2026. The road is set: broad social unity and an opposition that builds, proposes, and dialogues, yet does not waver.