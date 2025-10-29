PDI Seizes Phone and Tablet from Máximo Pacheco: Codelco President Reportedly Implicated in Fatal El Teniente Collapse

In the case regarding the fatal collapse at El Teniente, the PDI seized devices from Máximo Pacheco and former manager Andrés Music. Prosecutor Aquiles Cubillos specified that there are 37 individuals under investigation, all classified as imputed.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: PDI incauta celular y tablet de Máximo Pacheco: presidente de Codelco figuraría como imputado por derrumbe mortal en El Teniente

The PDI has seized the cell phone and tablet of Codelco president Máximo Pacheco during a search related to the fatal collapse at El Teniente mine, which resulted in the deaths of six workers. Regional prosecutor Aquiles Cubillos reported that there are 37 «subjects of interest», all classified as «imputed,» and also confirmed the seizure of equipment belonging to former general manager Andrés Music.

PDI Seizes Phone and Tablet from Máximo Pacheco: What the Prosecutor Was Seeking

During the operation conducted yesterday at Codelco’s headquarters in Santiago and at divisions in Chuquicamata, Copiapó, and Rancagua, the prosecutor explained: «We have come to search for numerous documents that we have been gathering through our investigative proceedings.»

PDI Seizes Phone and Tablet from Máximo Pacheco
37 Individuals of Interest, All Classified as «Imputed»

Regarding the state of the investigation, Aquiles Cubillos stated: there are 37 «subjects of interest,» all of whom are classified as «imputed.» Meanwhile, he confirmed the seizure of phones belonging to both Máximo Pacheco and Andrés Music, the company’s board president and former general manager, respectively.

According to Radio ADN, Máximo Pacheco is reportedly named as one of the imputed individuals among the 37 under investigation. The prosecution has not disclosed the details of that list by the time of this publication. In any case, the status of «imputed» is established during the investigation phase and differs from formal charges in court.

On July 31, a collapse occurred at El Teniente, resulting in the deaths of six workers, which triggered an investigation led by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of O’Higgins. During this phase, emails, internal documents, and devices related to 37 investigative targets are being collected.

