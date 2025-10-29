PDI Seizes Phone and Tablet from Máximo Pacheco: Codelco President Reportedly Implicated in Fatal El Teniente Collapse

Original article: PDI incauta celular y tablet de Máximo Pacheco: presidente de Codelco figuraría como imputado por derrumbe mortal en El Teniente

During the operation conducted yesterday at Codelco’s headquarters in Santiago and at divisions in Chuquicamata, Copiapó, and Rancagua, the prosecutor explained: «We have come to search for numerous documents that we have been gathering through our investigative proceedings.»

37 Individuals of Interest, All Classified as «Imputed»

According to Radio ADN, Máximo Pacheco is reportedly named as one of the imputed individuals among the 37 under investigation. The prosecution has not disclosed the details of that list by the time of this publication. In any case, the status of «imputed» is established during the investigation phase and differs from formal charges in court.

On July 31, a collapse occurred at El Teniente, resulting in the deaths of six workers, which triggered an investigation led by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of O’Higgins. During this phase, emails, internal documents, and devices related to 37 investigative targets are being collected.