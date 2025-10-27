Original article: Penco marcha y dice no: comunidad exige freno al proyecto de tierras raras de Aclara

Penco Residents Rally Against Aclara’s Rare Earth Mining Project

On Saturday, October 25, the community of Penco in the Bio Bío region, along with various social and environmental organizations, took to the streets in a strong demonstration to oppose the rare earth mining project proposed by Canadian company Aclara Resources, through its subsidiary REE UNO SpA.

The gathering began around 4 PM at the Penco Plaza de Armas and proceeded through the streets of the town, concluding with a cultural event.

«Hundreds of people from various territories marched through the streets of Penco on October 25 to firmly express their rejection of the disastrous, corrupt, and militant mining practices of Aclara, which aims to extract rare earth elements from hills very close to our Penco-Lirken territory,» stated the organization Keuleresiste.

With banners, chants such as «Biobío without mining» and «Out with Aclara,» as well as dances and musical performances, local residents and members of various associations defended their territory, previously declared by the municipal council as free from mining.

It is noteworthy that the call for the march came after a meeting led by the Penco Community Union of Neighborhood Councils on October 15.

This meeting included members of the Koñintu Lafken Mapu Association —currently undergoing Indigenous Consultation with Aclara— along with representatives from the Parque para Penco, Keule Resiste, and the local Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Former regional councilors Javier Sandoval and Camila Arriagada, both active in defending the territory and now running for parliamentary seats, also participated.

The decision to mobilize through the streets of Penco was a direct response to the submission of an Addendum by Aclara to the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA).

Recently, a group of organizations challenged the Government for leaning again in favor of the mining project after Finance Minister Nicolás Grau supported the exploitation of rare earth elements in Penco at the Erede business forum.

During the event, the state secretary argued that «the rare earth project aligns well with the traditional mining practices of Bio Bío, its industrial heritage, and has perfect timing for geopolitical discussions. Indeed, this project aligns well with current times.»

In their statement, environmental organizations pointed out that «Grau and his team have chosen to ignore legitimate expressions of resistance from social organizations and the local community. Demonstrations, meetings, independent research, and a historical community consultation highlight the widespread opposition this mining project faces.»

Controversial Rare Earth Project

The Canadian company Aclara Resources’ project involves mining three areas for clay containing rare earth elements, with a plant capable of processing 320 tons per hour and permanently affecting over 153 hectares.

However, this initiative has drawn criticism for its inadequate environmental studies and concerns about its potential impact. There is significant opposition from communities and organizations due to the environmental risks it poses to biodiversity, ecosystems, and water sources.

Locals are alarmed that the project aims to exploit nearly 600 hectares of hills facing the city, while tapping into the water from the Penco and El Cabrito streams. It would use 35,000 liters of water per hour from the Penco Stream alone, which could drastically alter the flow and volume of water in this river, deemed by the General Water Directorate as possessing «exceptional quality,» meaning it is extraordinarily pure and scarce, suitable for human consumption.

Furthermore, the project’s proximity to Indigenous territories has heightened concerns about cultural and environmental damage, reinforcing the opposition to the initiative.

Indeed, a community consultation held in Penco in 2022 saw participation from 7,548 voters, with 99% opposing the mining project.

*Featured Image: Resumen.Cl