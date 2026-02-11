Personal Trainer of José Antonio Kast Faces 67 Labor Lawsuits Since 2023, Amounting to $470 Million in Payouts

Records available on the Judicial Power's website reveal controversies surrounding José Antonio Kast's proposal to establish a personal gym in La Moneda, highlighting that his trainer, Alex Wiesner, faces 67 labor lawsuits since 2023.

Amid controversy surrounding José Antonio Kast’s proposal to install a personal gym in La Moneda, The Clinic reports that the president-elect’s trainer, Alex Wiesner (pictured), has accumulated 67 labor lawsuits since 2023, leading to a total payout of 470 million pesos.

The report draws from records available on the Judicial Power’s official website. According to The Clinic, «between 2023 and 2026, Wiesner, as the legal representative of the Energy gym chain, faces 67 labor cases, resulting in an expenditure of $472 million for settlements, a mechanism used to resolve conflicts.»

Moreover, the report indicates that other lawsuits involving Kast’s personal trainer are still ongoing. Read the full report here.

We will continue to provide updates.

