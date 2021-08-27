Peru: Does the fight against Spanish colonialism continue? The controversy that arose in Congress over a speech in Quechua

This Thursday, the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Guido Bellido, went to Congress to ask for a vote of confidence in the ministerial cabinet that he leads. The official began his speech in the Quechua language, but was interrupted by the president of Parliament, María del Carmen Alva, who asked him to translate, because «many» did not understand what he was saying.

«I would appreciate it if you translate it immediately, and that your presentation in Quechua is not so long because the rest of us do not understand, please», said the head of Congress, who pointed out that this was the agreement reached with the Parliament’s board of directors.

«Learn to speak, discriminator», was also heard in the parliamentary hall, from other congressmen.

According to a translation published in RPP, during his speech in Quechua, Bellido said: «Brothers and sisters. Respectful greetings to the president of Congress and congressmen. Sisters and brothers from each district and community. A big greeting in this year of the bicentennial and republican life».

He also stated: «We have perished to get to this Congress of the Republic and from here let our voices be heard. Madam President, I am coming to this land in the name of the suffering peoples, to converse with each one of you in a friendly way and without insults in my mother tongue as well as in Spanish».

What is the official language in Peru?

The Constitution of Peru has several articles referring to the language in the South American country. In its article 48, it states that «Castilian is the official languages and, in areas where they predominate, so are Quechua, Aymara and other aboriginal languages, according to the law».

For its part, in Article 2, paragraph 2, it says that «no one should be discriminated against on the basis of origin, race, sex, language, religion, opinion, economic condition or of any other nature».

Likewise, in the same article, in paragraph 19, it mentions that “the State recognizes and protects the ethnic and cultural plurality of the Nation. Every Peruvian has the right to use his own language before any authority through an interpreter».

The controversy in the social networks

In social networks, a debate arose around this situation, some in defense of Bellido and others against him, says RT.

Several users pointed out what the Constitution already says, that «Quechua is also an official language» in Peru and that the president of Parliament «does not have to ask him to translate his speech».

Meanwhile, there were those who classified Bellido as a «discriminator», for ‘putting aside’ millions of Peruvians who do not speak Quechua.

Others believed that Congress, as well as the media, should have translators to translate interventions such as those of the prime minister into Spanish.

After being reprimanded by Alva and receiving the shouts of other congressmen, Bellido commented that he began by greeting in Aymara and then switched to Quechua and reproached: «This is a sign that our country still has not understood that there are peoples, with a profound history, that have culture, that have a language».

«Those of us who are congressmen, congresswomen or those of us who are authorities have a responsibility to listen to everyone. When we do not speak Quechua and our brothers do not speak Spanish and only speak Quechua, we are practically putting them aside», said the prime minister.