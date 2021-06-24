Peru: Why is the proclamation of Pedro Castillo as President delayed?

The tension remains intact in Peru two weeks after the second round of elections. Although the new president has not yet been proclaimed, the outlook seems to favor the leftist Pedro Castillo. All the annulment appeals, sent by the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, against the results of the elections that give him as the winner were dismissed. And the request for preventive detention for Keiko Fujimori will be analyzed by the Judiciary this Monday.

Both candidates gathered their followers last Saturday in massive events in Lima, Fujimori’s electoral stronghold. Keiko made a call to «respect the vote», in the context of their accusations of alleged fraud in the electoral process – until now denied in the first instance by the Special Electoral Juries (JEE). Meanwhile, Castillo, who obtained 50.125% of the votes, compared to 49.875% for the leader of Fuerza Popular, said that «no maneuver» can distort the «will for change» of the Peruvian people , describes a report of RT.

It is expected that in the coming days the plenary session of the National Electoral Jury (JNE) will analyze the cases that were dismissed throughout the country by the JEE. While the country awaits the final ruling, the review of the records of the tally sheets that have ‘observations’ continues (The records with some kind of inconsistency). This review started a week ago.

In this climate of uncertainty, the pressures from the Fujimori side do not cease. They (the Fujimorismo) requested the annulment of the elections, through a former judge close, and who would have asked the Military High Command not to recognize a possible victory for Castillo, according to the outgoing president’s complaint, Francisco Sagasti.

When is the new president of Peru proclaimed?

Expectations continue to grow in the Andean country, whose electoral bodies are in the process of reviewing the annulment appeals filed and the records with observations, as stipulated in its laws.

Last Saturday, the JEE from all over the country dismissed the 943 annulment appeals sent by Fujimori to annul the polling stations, where «very serious events» had occurred that have not yet been proven, reports La República.

After this setback, Fuerza Popular began the process of appeals before the JNE, which is responsible for evaluating and giving its verdict in the coming days. Meanwhile, it continues its analysis of the records with observations, where there have also been no findings that demonstrate inconsistencies in the process.

Despite Fujimori’s repeated allegations of alleged irregularities, part of the international electoral observer delegations, including the mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), stated in their preliminary report that the event had taken place with «transparency» and they highlighted the «impartiality» of the JNE and the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), according to a press release from the institution.

The results of the electoral process, characterized by polarization and the narrow margin between the two candidates, were published in their entirety last Friday. The ONPE released the table by table figures for the general elections (April 11) and the second round (June 6), where more than 18 million Peruvians participated.

On these disputed elections, and in the midst of the reviews, there is also a last one presented last Thursday by the Fujimori lawyer Javier Villa Stein, before the Judicial Power, to declare the nullity of the elections.