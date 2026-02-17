Peruvian Congress to Vote Today on Censure Motion Against José Jerí: A Defining Moment for Interim Presidency

Original article: Congreso peruano vota hoy la censura contra José Jerí y define su continuidad en la presidencia interina

The Congress of the Republic enters a decisive day today. The acting president of the Parliament, Fernando Rospigliosi Capurro, has called for an extraordinary session of the Plenary for this Tuesday at 10:00 AM, with a singular agenda item: to discuss and vote on seven censure motions against José Jerí, the interim president of the Republic by constitutional succession.

The announcement was sent to 128 eligible congress members under Article 50 of the Congress Regulations. This call arrives with just enough support to proceed: the promoters submitted the motions—addressing prior observations—in seven distinct parts and gathered 78 signatures, precisely the threshold needed to validate the summons.

Censure Against José Jerí: What’s Being Voted On Today

The motions—21240, 21241, 21247, 21251, 21256, 21257, and 21284—aim for the same goal: to censure Jerí for alleged ethical, political, and institutional unsuitability, as well as a supposed impact on democratic institutions and the image of the Parliament.

Among the recurring arguments, it is claimed that Jerí lacks the political and institutional capacity to lead Congress during this transitional period, and that his continuance strains the legitimacy of the term. Meanwhile, Rospigliosi defended the procedure and challenged the conspiracy accusations some lawmakers have raised around this issue.

During the extraordinary session convened for this morning, the Plenary will debate seven censure motions against José Jerí (in the photo). The vote could trigger an immediate change in the leadership of Congress and, by succession, in the interim Presidency.

Censure Against José Jerí: Potential Outcomes If It Succeeds

The outcome of the vote will dictate the pace of the political landscape. If the censure succeeds, Congress could immediately initiate the process to elect a new president of the Parliament, who would automatically assume the Presidency of the Republic by constitutional succession. Conversely, if it fails, the focus may shift to a potential presidential vacancy discussion in the legislature that starts in March.

Today, it’s not just a censure vote: it’s a vote on the next move in the Peruvian political transition.