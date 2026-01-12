Peruvian President Dismisses Kast’s Proposal for Humanitarian Corridor

The Peruvian leader expressed that allowing the entry of hundreds of thousands of people from Chile would worsen the already critical internal security situation in his country. Notably, Kast visited Peru in early January and met with Jerí to present his proposal, which he announced as one of the

Peruvian President Dismisses Kast’s Proposal for Humanitarian Corridor
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Esa medida está descartada»: Presidente de Perú echó por tierra el «corredor humanitario» de Kast

Peruvian President José Jerí stated that the proposal for a «humanitarian corridor» suggested by Chile’s elected leader, José Kast, has been completely rejected by his government.

In an interview with CNN en Español, Jerí highlighted that the «uncontrolled migratory flow within the national territory is a significant issue,» attributing it to the current weaknesses in Peru’s borders.

However, he clarified that Kast’s idea of a «humanitarian corridor» is «discarded, and we need to consult with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on what collective methods we will implement to facilitate the return of irregular migrants to their home countries.»

Why was it rejected? According to Jerí, «I cannot allow further vulnerabilities for irregular migrants in our country. On the contrary.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Kast's Right-Wing Tour Continues: Meeting Noboa After Milei, with Jerí on the Horizon

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Highlights José Kast's Immigration Contradictions in Final Debate

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Humanitarian Corridor: A Concealed Violation of Rights Disguised as Deportation

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Chile and Peru Activate Migratory Committee Amid False "Crisis" Claims at Northern Border

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Right-Wing Leaders Unite in Quito: Jerí and Noboa to Lead Binational Cabinet Focused on Security and Border Issues

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Dissolve Congress Following Kast's Presidential Victory

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

COP30: Highlighting the Contribution of the Eastern Pacific Blue Corridor to Climate Action

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Artisanal Fishermen Warn Kast: "We Reject an Industry Insider in the Undersecretariat of Fishing"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Chile and Bolivia Plan Historic Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Santiago: First Official Talks in 25 Years Amid Diplomatic Absence

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano