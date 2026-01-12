Peruvian President Dismisses Kast’s Proposal for Humanitarian Corridor

Original article: «Esa medida está descartada»: Presidente de Perú echó por tierra el «corredor humanitario» de Kast

Peruvian President José Jerí stated that the proposal for a «humanitarian corridor» suggested by Chile’s elected leader, José Kast, has been completely rejected by his government.

In an interview with CNN en Español, Jerí highlighted that the «uncontrolled migratory flow within the national territory is a significant issue,» attributing it to the current weaknesses in Peru’s borders.

However, he clarified that Kast’s idea of a «humanitarian corridor» is «discarded, and we need to consult with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on what collective methods we will implement to facilitate the return of irregular migrants to their home countries.»

Why was it rejected? According to Jerí, «I cannot allow further vulnerabilities for irregular migrants in our country. On the contrary.»

