Original article: Vamos por el Poder Constituyente”: Petro convoca a “Bogotá entera” por amenazas de Trump

Petro Calls for Mobilization Against Trump’s Interventions: «Let’s Defend Colombia’s Sovereignty»

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called upon citizens to mobilize against the interventionist threats posed by U.S. President Donald Trump and to defend Colombia’s sovereignty.

«I expect all of Bogotá this Friday at 4 PM in Bolívar Square. Let’s stand for National Sovereignty. Let’s claim the Constituent Power,» he stated in a message posted on his social media account X.

Espero a Bogotá entera este viernes a las 4 pm en la plaza de Bolívar. Vamos por la Soberanía Nacional. Vamos por el Poder Constituyente. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 21, 2025

During a cabinet meeting, Petro urged both Colombians and the international community to participate in this mobilization.

«The people must rise up today, and that’s why I invite you this Friday at 4 to join me, because it is in unity that we defend ourselves from a monster like Trump,» he said, announcing the march planned for this Friday, October 24 at 4:00 PM in Bolívar Square, located in downtown Bogotá.

Petro emphasized the urgent need for the Colombian populace to take to the streets again in response to threats from the occupant of the White House against the sovereignty and stability of the nation.

He also addressed the international community, warning of the potential consequences of a foreign invasion on his country, citing the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people as an example.

«I call upon the world to help us. I used to call on the world to assist Palestine, now it is us who need support because we are under attack from mafiosos, and Trump believes them,» he expressed.

In his address, he also directed comments at Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, urging him to communicate «the reasons wherever necessary,» highlighting the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue with Washington to avert «a massacre of the Latino people.»

Petro underscored Colombia’s vital role on the global stage, emphasizing its strategic location and natural resources, as well as its environmental and human value.

«We are the heart of the world, it’s no lie, we are the vital power, and if this is stained with blood, then the world and humanity are also stained with blood,» he declared in remarks reported by Pulso.

During the cabinet meeting, the Colombian head of state denounced the discrediting campaign led by Washington regarding the war on drugs and the hawkish agenda of the Trump administration in Latin America.

Petro Rejects Acquittal Ruling for Uribe

Petro publicly expressed his disapproval of the Bogotá Superior Court’s decision to acquit former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez of bribery charges in a criminal case.

Through his social media account on X, the president stated that the ruling “repeats history” and contradicts the Supreme Court of Justice.

«The Bogotá Superior Court is repeating history; they are contradicting the Supreme Court of Justice, affirming that the judicial interception made by a Supreme Court magistrate of a criminal, where Uribe’s voice discussing bribes appears, is a privacy issue,» he stated.

«This covers up the history of paramilitary governance in Colombia—namely, the history of politicians who came to power allied with drug trafficking and unleashed genocide in Colombia,» he added.

In his statement, the Colombian leader also pointed to Donald Trump as «an ally of Uribe.»

He indicated that the occupant of the White House will “seek sanctions against the president who denounced in his lifetime the alliances between Colombian political power and paramilitary drug trafficking, and he does this with the help of those who supported paramilitarism in the country.”

However, he asserted, «the time for choices has come, and it is not Trump who defines, it is the people.»