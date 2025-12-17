Petro Intensifies Critique of Kast: «What Has Gained Ground in Chile is Extreme Right, Pure Fascism—Nazis Who Learned to Lie from Goebbels»

Original article: Petro sube el tono contra Kast: “Lo que ha ganado en Chile es la extrema derecha, simple y puro fascismo. Son nazis y aprendieron de Goebbels a mentir”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro once again addressed the Chilean presidential elections held last Sunday, in which the Republican José Antonio Kast was elected for the term from 2026 to 2030, asserting that «what has gained ground in Chile is the extreme right, pure and simple fascism.»

In a message shared on his X account, he emphasized the importance of clarity regarding the election results, particularly for Colombia’s middle class, as well as for the working class and popular sectors of Colombian society, which make up the majority.

«What has won in Chile is not the right; do not be misled, what has triumphed is the extreme right, which in Latin America is pure fascism. They are Nazis, not simply Francoists, and they unleash genocide without remorse,» Petro stated.

«They are Nazis and have learned from Goebbels to lie»

The Colombian leader warned about the modus operandi employed by extreme-right politicians and leaders, which involves manipulation, instilling fear, and using lies as a weapon.

«Their tool is not just fear; they set off bombs themselves, aided by drug traffickers. Fear is their political method, but so is lying,» he emphasized.

He also referenced Joseph Goebbels, the mastermind of Nazi propaganda, who manipulated mass media to spread the ideals of Adolf Hitler’s regime and sway public opinion in favor of the party.

The Third Reich’s Minister of Propaganda was known for using lies and fear as weapons to fuel a nationalism that justified the aggression and extermination of Nazis’ created enemies including Jews, foreigners, and communists, under Hitler’s command as the sole savior.

Petro suggested that representatives of the extreme right «learned from Goebbels to perpetually lie so society would believe them.»

He included a photo from a note in the international section of the newspaper El Espectador, titled «Fear, the Bygone Vehicle: The Rise of the Right in the Region,» featuring an image of elected Chilean President José Antonio Kast alongside Argentine President Javier Milei.

To conclude his message, he issued a warning: «Attention in Colombia—Nazis have infiltrated the most conservative factions of the Colombian right. But they are not just the right; they are extreme right and dominate the right. This has led to a genocide of 700,000 murdered, both in Chile and Colombia.»

«No more genocide in Colombia; our country is for life and beauty, not for widespread death. Long live free Colombia,» he declared.

There must be clarity, especially for the Colombian middle class, but also for the working and popular sectors of Colombian society that are the majority. What has won in Chile is not the right; do not be misled, what has prevailed is the extreme… pic.twitter.com/OybwOjUraZ — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 16, 2025

Petro: With Kast, «Hitler’s Ideas» Return to the Southern Cone

It is important to remember that following the outcome of the presidential runoff in Chile, the Colombian president expressed his opposition to the advance of fascism in Latin America with Kast’s ascension, highlighting his Nazi lineage, Pinochetist affinities, and ultra-conservative positions.

«Fascism is advancing; I will never shake hands with a Nazi or a child of a Nazi; they are death incarnate,» he stated, lamenting that the Chilean people elected the Republican candidate, whom he compared to the dictator Pinochet.

«It is sad that Pinochet had to impose himself by force, but it is even sadder now that the people choose their Pinochet; elected or not, they are children of Hitler, and Hitler kills nations. It is the demon against life, and all Latin Americans know how to resist,» he declared.

The pendulum does not return to its place because the Chilean people have always been progressive; from the depths of the oceanic south, the arrows of Arauco halted the Spaniards. They have censored the tweet I wrote, but I said there and I repeat, they have killed the president again. The… https://t.co/hKaSVLgnG9 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2025

In response to these statements, the Chilean government decided to send a note of protest, stating that «these remarks constitute a lack of respect and an improper interference in internal political matters,» as indicated by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren.

Despite this controversy, the Colombian president has continued to stand firm in his criticisms against José Antonio Kast and his election, arguing that it represents a return to the ideas of dictator Augusto Pinochet.

«It is merely a change within republican forms, they claim, that power should be handed over to Mr. Kast by a society that still yearns for Pinochet. It is normal; the pendulum returns to the right place in history, they say. It was necessary to kill President Allende, they assert,» he noted.

A very silly and insipid analysis that does not look at the history of the peoples. As if history were merely a transfer of superficial and mercantile trends. The strongly ideological current followed by economist Alejandro Gaviria and his intellectual allies… https://t.co/ULepfPesq3 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2025

He argued that Pinochet «represents the Nazis in Latin American history» and that his rise to power following the coup against President Salvador Allende «marks the beginning of State terrorism and violence in Latin American politics, normalizing the extermination of the left, torturing and killing them without regard for their social and historical reasons for existence,» said the Colombian president.

«The Latin American fascism has not renounced this. Therefore, disguising events serves no purpose. In the Southern Cone, as in the past, Hitler’s ideas are once again taking root, and the liberty-limiting ideas of the Americas are nesting there,» he warned.

He also cautioned that Kast’s presidency in Chile does not mean «a quiet return to neoliberalism.»

«It represents a shift from the end of neoliberalism to an era of suicidal barbarism. And the peoples must declare themselves in resistance until a working and youth majority reestablishes history,» he reiterated.