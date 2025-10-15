Piñera’s Ex-Budget Director Matías Acevedo: Chile Is Not Bankrupt and Far From a «Terminal State»

Matías Acevedo cuts through the campaign noise with data: central government staffing rose by 27,700 (not 100,000 as José Antonio Kast claimed), warns that sweeping public-sector cuts will collide with reality, and points to IMF support and an 'A' credit rating as evidence of Chile’s solvency.

Amid campaign noise and shifting numbers, Matías Acevedoformer Budget Director during Sebastián Piñera’s second government — sought to ground the debate in data and fiscal prudence. He framed his assessment with two clear lines: «Chile is not a terminal state» and «we are not a bankrupt country«, he said on Al Pan Pan con Mirna Schindler from El Mostrador.

Piñera’s Former Budget Director: Get the Numbers Right, Turn Down the Rhetoric

Before labels and slogans, Acevedo — a macroeconomist and public-sector modernization expert — laid out the basic math: how much the central government workforce actually grew. On that point, he noted: «My own side may scold me, but I have to call it as it is. It’s the lowest since Michelle Bachelet’s first term«.
He then pinned down the figure fueling recent debate: the central government increase is 27,700 employees — not 100,000 as José Antonio Kast claimed. «Two-thirds of those 100,000 are in municipalities. That’s the fact«.

For the former Piñera Budget Director, this debate «has been repeated endlessly in the heat of a presidential race» and demands rigor with sources.

Acevedo challenged the viral comparisons and defended the country’s institutional track record. First, the principle: «Chile is a serious country — it’s recognized internationally for that — and we all need to take care of it.» Then the contrast with more extreme diagnoses, like Kast’s «rotten state» line: «I think that’s a mistaken diagnosis. Chile is not Argentina. Chile is not Bolivia. Chile is a serious country with strengths and weaknesses. The state has room to be more efficient, but by no means do I believe it’s a terminal state

Massive cuts: promises that will «collide with reality»

On the far right’s proposals for sweeping cuts to the public sector, Acevedo focused on feasibility, not slogans. With that in mind, he warned: «They will collide with reality, because they won’t find 100,000 redundant employees or all spending badly targeted. They will find efficiency opportunities — like the ones we identified in the Public Spending Commission — but not a state falling to pieces

Matías Acevedo, Piñera’s former Budget Director, says Chile is neither bankrupt nor a «terminal state» and puts the rise in the central government headcount at 27,700 — not 100,000, as Kast asserted.

Debt «highly sustainable», IMF and an «A» rating: external temperature check

To back up that Chile is not bankrupt, Acevedo pointed to fresh external signals: «The International Monetary Fund just ratified a financing line for the Central Bank and says Chile’s debt is sustainable. Not only sustainable — it says it’s highly sustainable
He added a second gauge: «A country supposedly falling apart… just had its risk rating reaffirmed at A. That’s a solid rating
In his view, political agreements — such as progress on pensions — also count: «the ability of the government and the entire opposition to strike a pensions deal» is part of what ratings agencies reward.

The conversation ended where it began: improving management doesn’t require inflaming the diagnosis. As Acevedo put it: «We’re not a bankrupt country, but one with strong institutions and a state that works.»

