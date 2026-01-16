Polish Tourist Found Alive After Nearly a Week Lost in Elqui Valley

A thorough search of the area, enhanced by aerial monitoring and navigating through canyons and difficult terrains, led to the successful rescue of the lost tourist on Friday, who was found somewhat dehydrated but generally in good health.

Polish Tourist Found Alive After Nearly a Week Lost in Elqui Valley
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Encuentran con vida a turista polaco perdido hace casi 1 semana en el Valle del Elqui

After three days of extensive searches in the mountainous region of Vicuña, Carabineros has successfully located the Polish tourist who had been missing in the hills of the Elqui Valley for almost a week.

According to reports from the prosecutor’s office, the search operation focused on an area nearly 4,000 meters above sea level, specifically on Cerro Quebrada Seca. Resources involved included units from GOPE, mountain and border Carabineros, the Army, Andean rescue teams, and a drone from the Municipality of La Serena.

«Along with a friend, the foreigner had registered their expedition at the Juntas del Toro post on January 11, committing to return to the station within three days. However, the alert was raised for border Carabineros when the deadline passed, and the tourists had not appeared,» officials from the prosecutor’s office stated.

Protocols for search operations were immediately activated, and a team of operatives ascended the hill with the aim of locating the missing tourists.

«Upon reaching over 3,000 meters above sea level, they discovered a campsite and found one of the Polish tourists inside, who quickly filed a missing person’s report for his companion (Mariusz Wojtowicz), who had not arrived at their agreed meeting point,» explained General Christian Brebi, the Chief of Carabineros Zone.

“Coordination existed from the very first moment to ensure that this operation concluded successfully. All efforts and resources were in place to locate the tourist with a joint operation and great commitment,” added Chief Prosecutor Nicolás Shertzer, who had the opportunity to speak with the tourist.

“We asked him questions about what happened during these three days. He mentioned having experience in trekking high mountains and had been to Nepal and Kazakhstan, demonstrating the skills to endure difficult conditions like cold, hunger, and thirst. He showed signs of dehydration and was very grateful to the Chilean authorities,” said Prosecutor Shertzer.

From the Vicuña Hospital, where he was transferred to monitor his health, the foreigner expressed his gratitude for the efforts and affirmed that the attitude and closeness of the officers “made me trust them. The police in Chile instills confidence, not fear, and that should be recognized and valued. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone,” said Mariusz Wojtowicz.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Who Ordered Julia Chuñil Burned? Prosecutor Jaime Calfil Refuses to Open a Trial, Echoing His Handling of the Macarena Valdés Case

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

Ex-Minister Muñoz's Documents Implicate Vivanco, Simpertigue, Lagos, and Vargas in Key Ruling Lifting Eco Egaña Project's Standstill

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Honduran Electoral Advisor Claims 'Electoral Coup' After Presidential Announcement Without Full Vote Count

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Bolsonaro Faces Imminent Imprisonment as Brazil's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Coup Attempt Case

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

30 Minutes Inside a Gaza Hospital: UNICEF Witness Details Horror as Children Die from Drone Fire and Israeli Airstrikes

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Three Days Into Ceasefire, Israel Resumes Strikes in Gaza; 7 Reported Dead

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Family Lawyer of Julia Chuñil Claims Investigation Shows Bias: "Key Evidence Remains Unexplored"

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

20-Year-Old Welder Tortured During Dictatorship to Receive $60 Million from Chilean State

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Tragedy Strikes Torres del Paine: 5 Tourists Dead After Being Caught in Violent Blizzard While Trekking

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano