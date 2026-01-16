Polish Tourist Found Alive After Nearly a Week Lost in Elqui Valley

Original article: Encuentran con vida a turista polaco perdido hace casi 1 semana en el Valle del Elqui

After three days of extensive searches in the mountainous region of Vicuña, Carabineros has successfully located the Polish tourist who had been missing in the hills of the Elqui Valley for almost a week.

According to reports from the prosecutor’s office, the search operation focused on an area nearly 4,000 meters above sea level, specifically on Cerro Quebrada Seca. Resources involved included units from GOPE, mountain and border Carabineros, the Army, Andean rescue teams, and a drone from the Municipality of La Serena.

«Along with a friend, the foreigner had registered their expedition at the Juntas del Toro post on January 11, committing to return to the station within three days. However, the alert was raised for border Carabineros when the deadline passed, and the tourists had not appeared,» officials from the prosecutor’s office stated.

Protocols for search operations were immediately activated, and a team of operatives ascended the hill with the aim of locating the missing tourists.

«Upon reaching over 3,000 meters above sea level, they discovered a campsite and found one of the Polish tourists inside, who quickly filed a missing person’s report for his companion (Mariusz Wojtowicz), who had not arrived at their agreed meeting point,» explained General Christian Brebi, the Chief of Carabineros Zone.

“Coordination existed from the very first moment to ensure that this operation concluded successfully. All efforts and resources were in place to locate the tourist with a joint operation and great commitment,” added Chief Prosecutor Nicolás Shertzer, who had the opportunity to speak with the tourist.

“We asked him questions about what happened during these three days. He mentioned having experience in trekking high mountains and had been to Nepal and Kazakhstan, demonstrating the skills to endure difficult conditions like cold, hunger, and thirst. He showed signs of dehydration and was very grateful to the Chilean authorities,” said Prosecutor Shertzer.

From the Vicuña Hospital, where he was transferred to monitor his health, the foreigner expressed his gratitude for the efforts and affirmed that the attitude and closeness of the officers “made me trust them. The police in Chile instills confidence, not fear, and that should be recognized and valued. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone,” said Mariusz Wojtowicz.

Tras ser encontrado con vida y en buen estado de salud, el turista polaco Mariusz Wojtowicz reconoció el trabajo de los carabineros, destacando su vocación de servir a la comunidad y al prójimo.

