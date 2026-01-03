Political and Social Organizations Condemn Trump’s «Imperialist Aggression» in Venezuela

In a critical moment for regional geopolitics, various voices rose simultaneously. Political organizations and international bodies, including those from Chile, issued strong condemnations of the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. Additionally, the Solidarity Party (PSOL), the Popular Party, and the Communist Party have spoken out regarding these events. Noteworthy international responses include statements from the Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH), the Answer Coalition, and the Communist Party of Venezuela.

Political and Social Organizations Condemn Trump’s «Imperialist Aggression» in Venezuela
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Organizaciones políticas y sociales condenan “agresión imperialista” de Trump en Venezuela

Charge of U.S. Colonial Warfare in Venezuela

The Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH) described the military action as a «crime against peace» and a «flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter,» asserting it represents a «blatant attempt to impose a change of government through colonial warfare.» Additionally, REDH supported President Nicolás Maduro’s decree of External Disturbance and called for urgent global «militant and effective solidarity.»

From the United States, the Answer Coalition denounced that the war aims to «steal Venezuela’s oil and dominate Latin America,» urging a mass mobilization to reject «another endless war» funded by American taxpayers.

Statements from Political Organizations in Chile

The Solidarity Party (PSOL) vehemently condemned the military attack carried out by Donald Trump’s administration against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on January 3. The statement reads: «This cowardly criminal act is not just an aggression against Venezuela, but a direct attack against all of Latin America, its sovereignty, and its right to self-determination.»

It further states: «The imperialist aggression, which has caused explosions in civilian and military areas of Caracas, La Guaira, Miranda, and Aragua, constitutes a grave violation of International Law. The kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces is labeled by PSOL as a state-sponsored act of terrorism, while reports of casualties among civilian and military populations represent an unacceptable escalation of U.S. intervention in the continent.»

The party expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian government, recognizing their historic defense of sovereignty, Latin American integration, and social justice. They urged all social movements, leftist parties, and democratic forces in Chile and around the world to mobilize against this aggression.

Echoing these sentiments, the Popular Party of Chile expressed its «categorical rejection» of the attacks, which violate international law and sovereignty. They explicitly called on the Chilean Government to condemn the incidents, reaffirm the principle of non-intervention, and promote a peaceful and multilateral solution.

In the same vein, the Communist Party of Chile condemned the «criminal aggression» ordered by Donald Trump, stating, «Chile knows from its own history what U.S. intervention means.» They demanded that President Gabriel Boric’s government react urgently, convene CELAC, and insisted that the U.S. safeguard the lives of President Maduro and his wife.

Communist Party of Venezuela

The PCV, an opposition group to Nicolás Maduro, strongly condemned this imperialist aggression, stating, «This confirms the warlike escalation of the U.S. government and its disregard for international law and the self-determination of peoples.»

In light of this situation, they called upon the international communist and labor movements, as well as all popular, democratic, and anti-imperialist forces worldwide, to mobilize immediately against this military offensive and to express active solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Organizaciones políticas y sociales condenan “agresión imperialista” de Trump en Venezuela

Hace 7 horas
The Citizen

Fuerzas populares condenan “agresión militar” de EE.UU. contra Venezuela

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Premio Nobel de la Paz, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, exige juzgar a Donald Trump en la Corte Penal Internacional

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Alba Movimientos lanza convocatoria de movilización global para el 10-D: En solidaridad con Venezuela ante amenaza militar de Trump

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Doble rasero imperial: Guerra para Venezuela y auxilio para Argentina

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Tensión por ejercicios militares EEUU-Panamá: Organizaciones panameñas acusan "uso de nuestro territorio como rampa de agresión contra pueblos hermanos"

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

El enemigo principal está en casa: Recordando a Rosa Luxemburgo ante la guerra económica contra Venezuela

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

“La narrativa de invasión o cambio de gobierno en Venezuela es un discurso ya viejo y sin sustento”: analista Boris Teillier sobre Machado y Trump

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Maduro llama a protesta mundial de trabajadores petroleros contra la piratería de Trump

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano