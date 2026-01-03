Political and Social Organizations Condemn Trump’s «Imperialist Aggression» in Venezuela

Original article: Organizaciones políticas y sociales condenan “agresión imperialista” de Trump en Venezuela

The Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH) described the military action as a «crime against peace» and a «flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter,» asserting it represents a «blatant attempt to impose a change of government through colonial warfare.» Additionally, REDH supported President Nicolás Maduro’s decree of External Disturbance and called for urgent global «militant and effective solidarity.»

🚨 Comunicado de la Red de Intelectuales, Artistas y Movimientos Sociales En Defensa de la Humanidad (REDH) @HumanidadEnRed pic.twitter.com/xujiitvI6v — Alba-TCP | Cuba (@ALBATCP_Cuba) January 3, 2026

From the United States, the Answer Coalition denounced that the war aims to «steal Venezuela’s oil and dominate Latin America,» urging a mass mobilization to reject «another endless war» funded by American taxpayers.

🚨EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION: No war on Venezuela! Stop the bombings! Early this morning, Caracas was bombed following weeks of threats from Trump that a land invasion of Venezuela would begin soon. This could be the start of yet another war, based completely on lies. Over 70% of… pic.twitter.com/Axr3KNnnXZ — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) January 3, 2026

Statements from Political Organizations in Chile

The Solidarity Party (PSOL) vehemently condemned the military attack carried out by Donald Trump’s administration against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on January 3. The statement reads: «This cowardly criminal act is not just an aggression against Venezuela, but a direct attack against all of Latin America, its sovereignty, and its right to self-determination.»

It further states: «The imperialist aggression, which has caused explosions in civilian and military areas of Caracas, La Guaira, Miranda, and Aragua, constitutes a grave violation of International Law. The kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces is labeled by PSOL as a state-sponsored act of terrorism, while reports of casualties among civilian and military populations represent an unacceptable escalation of U.S. intervention in the continent.»

The party expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian government, recognizing their historic defense of sovereignty, Latin American integration, and social justice. They urged all social movements, leftist parties, and democratic forces in Chile and around the world to mobilize against this aggression.

Echoing these sentiments, the Popular Party of Chile expressed its «categorical rejection» of the attacks, which violate international law and sovereignty. They explicitly called on the Chilean Government to condemn the incidents, reaffirm the principle of non-intervention, and promote a peaceful and multilateral solution.

In the same vein, the Communist Party of Chile condemned the «criminal aggression» ordered by Donald Trump, stating, «Chile knows from its own history what U.S. intervention means.» They demanded that President Gabriel Boric’s government react urgently, convene CELAC, and insisted that the U.S. safeguard the lives of President Maduro and his wife.

PC de Chile rechaza y condena criminal agresión de Estados Unidos contra Venezuela El Partido Comunista de Chile rechaza y condena enérgicamente la criminal agresión del gobierno de los Estados Unidos, ordenada por Donald Trump, en contra de Venezuela y su gobierno. pic.twitter.com/6ANxjKZQBZ — Partido Comunista de Chile (@PCdeChile) January 3, 2026

Communist Party of Venezuela

The PCV, an opposition group to Nicolás Maduro, strongly condemned this imperialist aggression, stating, «This confirms the warlike escalation of the U.S. government and its disregard for international law and the self-determination of peoples.»

In light of this situation, they called upon the international communist and labor movements, as well as all popular, democratic, and anti-imperialist forces worldwide, to mobilize immediately against this military offensive and to express active solidarity with the Venezuelan people.