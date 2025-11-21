Original article: Se cae la tesis de atentado político: investigación por ataque a líder opositor venezolano en Chile apunta a intento de robo

Political Attack Theory Dismissed: Investigation into Venezuelan Opposition Leader’s Assault in Chile Reveals Attempted Robbery

The investigation into the attack on Alexander Maita, a Venezuelan opposition leader residing in Chile, indicates that it was an attempted robbery, effectively ruling out the theory of a political assassination.

The incident occurred last Tuesday when the 47-year-old, director of the Comando Mundo Con Venezuela in Chile and coordinator of Vente Venezuela in Chile —part of the extreme-right opposition led by María Corina Machado—was chased by armed assailants as he arrived at his home in Quilicura, located in the Metropolitan Region.

Both Maita and his party’s command initially suggested the incident was a politically motivated attack, allegedly orchestrated by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In a statement from Mundo ConVzla, they expressed that «this is not an isolated event nor a common crime. Alexander Maita is the public face and main figure of Venezuela’s democratic forces in Chile, a country that hosts one of the largest communities of Venezuelan exiles worldwide.»

They further asserted, «We will not accept that this attack be minimized or classified as a minor incident. The life of a well-respected and recognized Venezuelan political leader has been endangered on Chilean soil, in a clear act of transnational persecution and harassment.»

Orlando Moreno, the national coordinator of the Human Rights Committee of Vente Venezuela, remarked, «When a Venezuelan leader, who only strives to voice the demands for freedom from exile, is attacked at his doorstep in Chile, the message is clear: this is transnational repression,» without presenting any evidence.

«This was a planned attack, a direct assault,» he asserted in statements captured by Canal 13.

Investigation Disproves Political Attack Theory

However, investigations conducted by the Centro Norte Prosecutor’s Office and executed by OS9 and Labocar personnel concluded that the assault on Maita was a robbery involving intimidation, specifically under the “bank exit” modality, and not a politically motivated attack.

«What has been ruled out is that it was an assassination attempt or that it was directed against him due to his political activism. We have no evidence linking it to that,» stated Public Security Minister Luis Cordero to the press.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 12:15 PM last Tuesday, when the Venezuelan opposition leader was intercepted by armed individuals in two vehicles. The assailants attempted to block his path and threatened him with firearms, but Maita’s evasive maneuver thwarted the robbery.

Footage shows the victim arriving in his vehicle at a closed passage with a gate. As it began to open, another car forced its way behind, from which three armed individuals exited, in addition to the driver, who pointed firearms at him and attempted to stop him.

However, due to Maita’s quick response, they were unable to reach him and fled the scene.

Alexander Maita Did Not Disclose $7.6 Million Bank Withdrawal

According to police and the Centro Norte Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation determined that the incident fell under the bank exit modality. Maita’s partner made two withdrawals from bank branches in the area the same day as the attack, totaling $7,600,000.

«The victims withdrew cash from a bank branch, which was observed by the gang to which the apprehended suspects belong. They followed them to attempt to rob that money,» stated Prosecutor Esteban Silva.

General Jaime Velasco, head of Anti-Drug and Criminal Investigation at Carabineros, commented that the crime was committed by a «gang that specifically engages in robbery with intimidation, primarily in the context known as bank exit.»

Both Maita and his wife were allegedly marked by the suspects after visiting two banks to withdraw $7,600,000, leading to their pursuit in an attempt to carry out the robbery.

It is noteworthy that the Public Ministry reported that the Venezuelan opposition leader did not mention the substantial amount in his initial statement, as reported by Canal 13.

According to the media, witnesses of the incident found the theory of a frustrated robbery plausible.

«If it had been more akin to an assassination attempt, I believe they would have entered shooting. It seemed less organized; they appeared inexperienced, not knowing what to do in that moment, and ultimately decided to leave,» declared one witness.

Two Suspects Apprehended in Connection with the Attack

The gang consists of approximately six individuals, two of whom were captured by authorities.

Prosecutor Esteban Silva from the Criminal Analysis and Investigative Focus System (SACFI) of the Centro Norte Prosecutor’s Office stated that the apprehended suspects are two Ecuadorian citizens, J.G., 25, and J.M., 29, and noted that both were charged with attempted robbery with intimidation at the 2nd Guarantee Court of Santiago.

«The court, considering the evidence collected during the investigation alongside OS9 from Carabineros, determined preventive detention measures for both suspects and set a judicial deadline of 120 days to complete the investigation,» he added.

He explained that numerous security cameras had been reviewed, which help place the vehicles involved and the suspects at the scene, as well as the seizure of clothing used during the robbery. It was also confirmed that the victim had conducted banking transactions in the El Cortijo area (Conchalí) just minutes before the incident, which justified the follow-up carried out by the suspects.

«There are other participants in the events, and together with OS9, we are conducting actions to attempt to apprehend these additional individuals,» he added, as cited by Meganoticias.

The prosecutor stated, «The victim was very affected by the situation, as he was with his family in the vehicle. The assailants used firearms in their attempt to take the money, and that is an extremely stressful and shocking situation, justifying why, in his initial statements, he interpreted this action as related to his activist role in society.»