Political Violence Advocate and Denier of Rights: Concerns Rise Over Gloria Naveillán’s Appointment as Chair of Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples Committee

Original article: Negacionista y promotora de violencia política: Cuestionan elección de Gloria Naveillán en Comisión de DDHH y Pueblos Originarios

New Human Rights Chair Who Called Camilo Catrillanca a «Damned Criminal» Sparks Controversy: Contentious Appointment

Gloria Naveillán (PNL) has been appointed as the new chair of the Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples Committee in the Lower House. The representative from District 22 secured victory with 7 votes to 3 over Communist Party lawmaker Lorena Pizarro, a decision met with widespread criticism across the political and social spectrum, especially given Naveillán’s controversial background regarding the very communities she is now expected to protect.

A History of Controversy Incompatible with the Role

Naveillán’s career is marked by numerous tense episodes and statements condemned by human rights organizations. Her public image faced backlash in 2018 following the killing of Camilo Catrillanca, whom she referred to in a WhatsApp audio as a «damned criminal,» justifying police actions that were later dismissed by the justice system.

She has also made unfounded accusations against Mapuche community members and called on civilians in 2020 to confront protests in Curacautín and other municipalities, highlighting a record that raises serious questions about her suitability for the new role.

In May 2019, she publicly accused Mapuche community member Adán Huentecol of involvement in an arson attack in Collipulli; however, the affected individual rejected her claims and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against her, among other incidents.

Criticism and Warnings from Civil Society

The appointment has been labeled as a direct affront by indigenous leaders and human rights advocacy organizations.

Danko Marimán, a Mapuche leader from the Txawun communities of Temuko and a candidate for the Indigenous Council of Conadi, emphasized the implications of this designation, stating: «Deputy #Naveillan participated in incidents of political violence in Curacautín in 2020, and now she has been elected chair of the Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples Committee despite her links to violent far-right groups like #APRA.»

Marimán also warned that the first announcement from the legislator is a move to amend the Indigenous Law 19.253, an attempt described as a «tailored suit» for the interests of the local business organization.

Watch Danko Mariman’s statements in the following video:

Rejection and Warning Signs

Opposition deputy Gustavo Gatica categorized the election as one of the «provocative signals of a world that has no regard for human rights.»

Meanwhile, the Zamudio Foundation issued a strong statement against the new chair, warning that her views represent «an unacceptable regression» in recognizing violations that occurred during the dictatorship. The organization stressed that it is «even more serious» that such claims come from an authority tasked with safeguarding the memory and dignity of the victims.

The statement added: «To question the existence of sexual violence and torture against women not only ignores documented testimonies and evidence but also raises a dangerous doubt about facts that have been extensively accredited by official reports and international organizations.»

“Putting a Pyromaniac in Charge of the Fire Department”

Outside Congress, the general perception among citizens and political analysts is one of alarm. Commentators in the legislative arena have captured the prevailing sentiment by stating that placing Gloria Naveillán at the helm of such a sensitive committee as Human Rights is an ethical contradiction.

The analogy that has resonated most strongly on social media and in specialized media is that of “putting a pyromaniac in charge of the fire department,” reflecting concerns about the direction discussions on historical memory and indigenous peoples will take in the coming months.

Watch the statements from TURNO