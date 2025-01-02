Positive Developments in Colombia: Amazon Deforestation Declines by 25% from January to September 2025

Original article: Buenas noticias desde Colombia: la deforestación en la Amazonía cae 25% entre enero y septiembre de 2025

A ray of hope for the world’s lungs emerges from Colombia. The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (Ideam) reported a 25% reduction in cumulative deforestation in the Colombian Amazon during the first nine months of 2025, compared to the same period the previous year.

The data, published in the latest quarterly early detection bulletin, marks an encouraging trend in the fight to preserve this vital ecosystem.

According to the agency’s figures, between January and September 2025, an estimated loss of 36,280 hectares of natural forest was recorded. This figure is significantly lower than the approximately 48,500 hectares deforested during the same period in 2024.

The report emphasizes that this difference «reflects a consistent trend towards decreasing deforestation in the Amazon region,» as noted by Radio Nacional de Colombia.

Ideam’s report details that the phenomenon is not widespread but highly concentrated. A remarkable 98% of the reported deforestation occurred in four departments: Meta and Caquetá, each with 31%; Guaviare with 24%, and Putumayo with 12%.

However, within this critical landscape, significant progress has been recorded in most of these areas.

The department of Meta saw the largest accumulated decrease, with 6,750 hectares less deforested. It was followed by Caquetá, with a reduction of 4,734 hectares, and Guaviare, which had 1,499 hectares less affected. These figures, according to the cited media, «highlight territorial advancements in conservation efforts.»

Conversely, the situation in the south of the country is different. Putumayo registered an increase in estimated deforestation of 1,569 hectares, a situation that, according to the bulletin, reaffirms the urgency of implementing targeted strategies in the area, aligned with the Comprehensive Deforestation Containment Plan.

Government Actions

The government of President Gustavo Petro attributes part of this positive outcome to intensified efforts in ecological restoration and support for environmental managers.

From the Executive, they emphasize the promotion of «voluntary conservation agreements, the development of sustainable productive chains, and responsible forest management.» Additionally, it was noted that they support 5,562 families receiving incentives from the ‘Conserve Pays’ program.

Despite these advancements, Ideam and environmental authorities warn that foundational causes have not been eradicated.

Among these causes are «processes of pasture creation for land grabbing, unsustainable extensive cattle ranching, and the expansion of unplanned transport infrastructure.»

For this reason, the Colombian government has extended a call for shared responsibility from citizens and local entities to strengthen environmental justice, «to prevent open-air burning, indiscriminate logging, and unauthorized changes in vegetation cover, and to advance in the protection and restoration of the country’s forests, alongside the communities that inhabit and care for the territory.»