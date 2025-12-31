President Boric Appoints Macarena Cortés Camus as Director of the Victim Advocacy Office

Original article: Boric finalmente designó a abogada Macarena Cortés Camus como directora de la Defensoría de Víctimas

The government announced the appointment of attorney Macarena Cortés Camus as the director of the new National Access to Justice and Victim Advocacy Service, dismissing former Children’s Defender Patricia Muñoz, who had been considered the President’s top choice.

«Currently, the professional serves as the head of the Social Reintegration Division at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights,» states the press release from La Moneda, indicating that Cortés will take office on January 1, 2026.

El Ciudadano