President Boric Appoints Macarena Cortés Camus as Director of the Victim Advocacy Office

Currently, the professional serves as the head of the Social Reintegration Division at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. La Moneda announced that she will assume her role on January 1, 2026.

President Boric Appoints Macarena Cortés Camus as Director of the Victim Advocacy Office
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Boric finalmente designó a abogada Macarena Cortés Camus como directora de la Defensoría de Víctimas

The government announced the appointment of attorney Macarena Cortés Camus as the director of the new National Access to Justice and Victim Advocacy Service, dismissing former Children’s Defender Patricia Muñoz, who had been considered the President’s top choice.

«Currently, the professional serves as the head of the Social Reintegration Division at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights,» states the press release from La Moneda, indicating that Cortés will take office on January 1, 2026.

Read more about this topic:

Government Highlights Creation of the Victim Advocacy Office: «We Managed to Unblock a Law That Had Been Awaiting for Years»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Government Highlights the Establishment of the Victim Advocacy Office: "We Have Successfully Advanced a Long-Awaited Law"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile's Child Advocacy Agency Reports Alarming Rise in Child Sexual Exploitation Cases

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Chile's Justice Official Urges Fast-Track of Merit-Based Judicial Appointments Reform Amid 'Crisis of Confidence'

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Boric: "We Have Ended Punta Peuco as a Special Prison and Advanced Justice for Victims and Their Families"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile’s Congress Unanimously Approves Creation of Victims’ Defense Office and National Access to Justice Service

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Family Lawyers Demand Removal of Regional Prosecutor for Dismissing Julia Chuñil’s Environmental Advocacy Role

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Strengthening Our Newen": Julia Chuñil's Family Calls on Mapuche Communities and Organizations to Mobilize for Truth and Justice

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Six Years After the Social Outburst: Prosecutor's Office Confirms 464 Eye Trauma Victims and 30 Fatalities

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Report Highlights Life and Legacy of Julia Chuñil: Calls for State Investigation with Human Rights Focus and Implementation of Escazú Agreement

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano