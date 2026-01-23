President Boric Calls for Unity Among Political Parties to Address Challenges in Chile

Original article: «De una vez por todas, pónganse a la altura»:: Presidente Boric envía mensaje a partidos oficialistas y les pide trabajar «unidos por Chile»

«People don’t want to see fights or conflicting statements in the media. At the end of the day, such things drive people away from politics,» expressed the President in his message.

President Gabriel Boric escalated the tone, delivering a stern reminder to the ruling parties, urging them to «rise to the occasion.»

The President made this call during a press conference at La Moneda, convened to discuss early assistance for individuals affected by wildfires in Ñuble, Biobío, and La Araucanía, which have resulted in 21 fatalities and over 800 homes destroyed to date.

During the event, the head of state was asked about the tensions within the sector and the conclave being held by Democratic Socialism and the Christian Democracy without the Broad Front and the Communist Party. He maintained that the government is focused on addressing the emergency.

«There is a very clear situation here. The entire Executive is dedicated to being where needed for the citizens affected by the disaster,» he stated, before addressing the parties, indicating that internal disputes only serve to widen the gap between citizens and politics.

«What I ask of the political parties, all political parties, is to rise to the occasion. People don’t want to see fights or conflicting statements in the media. At the end of the day, such things drive people away from politics,» he asserted.

«They want to see us working, they want to see us united for Chile»

In his message, the president reiterated his call for unity within the sector and to work for Chile.

«They want to see us working, they want to see us united for Chile. So please, once and for all, rise to the occasion,» he emphasized.

These statements are in addition to last week’s remarks, where he asserted that «the left, progressives, should not be fighting among themselves. We must be united to defend things like pension reform.»

Government’s Response to the Wildfires

During the press conference, the head of state addressed criticisms regarding the state response to the wildfire emergency, highlighting that the government has been deployed on the ground alongside mayors and has assigned regional authorities and teams to the affected areas.

«We have been on the ground practically every day with the mayors… we have assigned ministers, undersecretaries, in addition to all the regional teams on site,» he remarked, while also reminding that the state consists of many institutions. «When someone says that nothing has been done here or it has been done poorly, they are not only attacking the government, they are also addressing the Armed Forces… Senapred… the municipalities,» he pointed out.