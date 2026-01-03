President Boric Denounces U.S. Military Intervention in Venezuela

Original article: Boric condena intervención militar de Estados Unidos en Venezuela

President Gabriel Boric voiced strong condemnation this Saturday regarding the military actions carried out by the United States at various locations in Venezuela, which, according to Donald Trump, resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Using his account on social media platform X, the Head of State articulated the Chilean Government’s standpoint on the events, stating that “as the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation for the military actions of the United States taking place in Venezuela, and we call for a peaceful resolution to the serious crisis affecting the country”.

In the same vein, Boric reaffirmed Chile’s commitment to International Law, emphasizing that “Chile reaffirms its adherence to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, peaceful resolution of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of states”.

Finally, the President underscored that “the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and support from multilateralism, not through violence or foreign interference”.

It is worth noting that in the early hours of Saturday, the United States executed criminal military operations in Caracas and other areas of the country. Subsequently, Donald Trump claimed that Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of Venezuela, describing the operation as «successful» and announcing that more details would be forthcoming in the next few hours. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has stated that Maduro’s whereabouts are unknown and has demanded proof of life from the United States.

The Citizen