Original article: Boric puso la «primera piedra» en obras de mejoramiento de la Carretera Austral: «El Estado se hace presente y cumple un compromiso con la Provincia Capitán Prat»

President Boric Lays Foundation Stone for Upgrades to Carretera Austral: «The State Steps In and Honors Its Commitment to Capitán Prat Province»

Continuing his activities in the Aysén Region, President Gabriel Boric led the ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone for the upgrade works on Route 7, commonly known as the Carretera Austral, for the section between Confluencia and Puente Chacabuco in the municipality of Cochrane.

This project, currently at 14.86% completion, is part of the Ministerial Integration and Connectivity Plan for the Aysén Region and Province of Palena 2022-2030, with an estimated investment of over 102 billion pesos for this year.

Specifically, the improvements to the Confluencia-Puente Chacabuco section will enhance 17 kilometers of the Longitudinal Austral Route, facilitating connections between towns such as Cochrane, Tortel, and Villa O’Higgins with Coyhaique.

«Every meter of concrete, every meter of pavement laid enhances the quality of life for those who reside in this beautiful territory. Once this project is completed, the community will be able to connect more easily and under better conditions with southern localities, such as Cochrane, Tortel, and Villa O’Higgins, as well as with Coyhaique and the northern region of Aysén,» the President stated during the ceremony.

«This particular project costs 42 billion pesos. It is a significant and important investment, but it is worthwhile for the citizens residing in these corners of our homeland. The State shows up and fulfills a commitment to Capitán Prat Province, particularly in Cochrane, where these 17 kilometers will translate into more job and economic opportunities for the area, and greater tourism development,» Boric added.

Mountain Road

The design approach for the upgrade works on the Confluencia-Puente Chacabuco section is framed by the characteristics of a mountain road, taking into account its function as a transport corridor and as a scenic route expected for the entire Route 7, which traverses areas with varying degrees of protection, such as National Parks, National Reserves, and Zones of Tourist Interest (ZOIT), among others.

«Kilometer by kilometer, we have been building and shaping our nation. Route 7 is an endeavor that engages the State as a whole, involving every government regardless of its political affiliation, and connects with a long-term plan. We must set ambitious goals, which include connecting Chile through Chile. Therefore, projects of this magnitude must be conceived and executed with a long-term vision, considering future generations,» asserted the President.

Today we laid the first stone for the paving of 17 new kilometers of Route 7 in the Confluencia-Puente Chacabuco section, which will greatly enhance the quality of life for those living in this beautiful territory. Once this work is completed, the community will be able to reach…

Finally, the Presidential press office reported that Boric will continue his tour in Aysén on Wednesday, February 4, and Thursday, February 5, visiting the municipalities of Chile Chico, Cisnes, and Río Ibáñez to advance initiatives in health, safety, and connectivity.

El Ciudadano