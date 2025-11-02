President Petro Proposes Summit in Bogotá to Foster Peace Between Latin America and the Arab World

President Petro met with Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the formation of a transitional government in Palestine, the organization of free elections, and the two-state solution based on 1967 borders. They proposed that the U.S. recognize Palestine and initiate a summit connecting Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Arab world.

Original article: Presidente Petro propone una cumbre en Bogotá entre América Latina y el mundo árabe para impulsar la paz

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced details via his official X account regarding his recent meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

During the discussion, the leaders addressed the proposal for a transitional reconstruction government in Palestine and the organization of free elections across Palestine and Israel. President Petro underscored the importance of overcoming the current crisis of hostages and violence to initiate a «true peace process,» which he described as the establishment of two states: Israel and Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders.

The international community’s role was also highlighted, particularly mentioning the government of the United States. President Petro indicated that the Trump administration has a significant opportunity to kickstart the peace process through official recognition of the Palestinian state.

The dialogue further emphasized the unity of the Palestinian people in their diversity and the solidarity of the Arab people. As part of a broader diplomatic initiative, President Petro proposed a summit in Bogotá that would unite Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Arab world.

As a gesture of profound symbolic meaning, President Petro received from his Palestinian counterpart the «key to the return home».

